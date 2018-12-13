Simble Solutions Limited (ASX:SIS or Simble), an Australian software company has expanded its commercial relationship with Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX), appointing the world's first electronic exchange for voluntary carbon credits as reseller and go-to market partner of Simble's Internet-of-Things (IoT) energy platform "SimbleSense" to help businesses reduce their energy bills and remotely automate energy savings opportunities.

Simble announced on October 1st it had launched its energy and carbon reporting software "CarbonView" in the UK market through a reseller partnership with CTX, allowing businesses to reach sustainability targets and comply with new government legislation, set to impact up to 17,000 of the UK's largest companies. CTX was the first exchange to link with the UNFCCC CDM Registry for trading CER's for global companies voluntarily and has helped companies to offset tens of millions of tonnes of CO2 and delivered over $100m in Climate Finance to environmental projects around the world.

For several years UK public listed companies have been required to report their annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, energy use and energy efficiency measures. Earlier this year, the UK government introduced new regulations on energy and carbon reporting for large UK enterprises that will come into effect from April 2019 and will now impact large unlisted private UK and EU companies (regardless of sector).

The expansion of the agreement signed by Simble and CTX will add Simble's suite of energy, measurement and analysis software solutions to the offer. The poster child of these is SimbleSensean Energy Visualisation and Analytics software with powerful IoT capabilities.

Wayne Sharpe CEO and Founder of Carbon Trade Exchange says "Demand for sustainability and carbon reporting solutions is booming in the UK and we're already seeing strong interest for CarbonView. Being able to include SimbleSense into our product mix is another win for our clients as it adds significant capability to our consultancy and service division."

Fadi Geha, CEO of Simble commented: "Energy price volatility is a major concern for UK businesses and we believe technology is the key to solving the energy crisis. We believe we are well positioned to capitalise on this enormous opportunity and together with Carbon Trade Exchange allow companies to take part in the next energy revolution."

