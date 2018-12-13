The first Pratt & Whitney GTF PW1200G assembled by MHIAEL



TOKYO, Dec 13, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines Ltd. (MHIAEL) recently achieved a significant production milestone on the Pratt & Whitney GTF PW1200G engine, powering the Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), Japan's first jet aircraft developed by Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation (Mitsubishi Aircraft). The first PW1200G engine assembly was completed at MHIAEL facility in Komaki, Japan, and successfully passed Pratt & Whitney's production acceptance test. The first engine produced at the facility is designated to be used in the MRJ flight test program. These are important accomplishments on the road to PW1200G production readiness."Thanks to extensive and close cooperation with Pratt & Whitney, MHIAEL is developing a facility in Komaki to perform final assembly of the PW1200G engine powering the MRJ," says Katsuyuki Shimauchi, President & CEO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd. "We're gearing up intensely as we prepare for production by building the capacities and expertise we need to perform this critical work. Our facility is in the process of obtaining approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to produce these engines."The MHIAEL facility, located in Komaki, Japan, will be one of two production assembly and test sites for the PW1200G engine. The engine is also assembled and tested at Pratt & Whitney's Mirabel Aerospace Center in Canada. MHIAEL was established in 2014."The assembly and test of the first PW1200G engine at MHIAEL in Komaki is a key milestone for the PW1200G program," said Graham Webb, Vice President, Pratt & Whitney commercial engine programs. "We greatly appreciate our long-standing partnership and high level of collaboration with the MHI Group. Congratulations to the MHIAEL and Pratt & Whitney teams that ensured this achievement was successfully accomplished."The MRJ is Mitsubishi Aircraft's next generation regional jet, powered exclusively by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. The MRJ aircraft is currently flight testing and Mitsubishi Aircraft anticipates the first delivery in mid-2020. The GTF engine's geared fan architecture enables double digit reductions in fuel consumption, noise footprint and regulated emissions. Pratt & Whitney is investing more than $2.5 billion in 21st century manufacturing and aftermarket technology to transform its U.S. and global footprint.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.