Stage Entertainment Presents First International Production of Broadway Hit PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Hamburg, Germany's Stage Theater an der Elbe Beginning Monday, September 23, 2019

ATLANTIC RECORDS TO RELEASE SPECIAL 2-LP RED VINYL EDITION OF ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Producer Paula Wagner announced the first international production of the smash Broadway hit PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances in Germany, on Monday, September 23, 2019. Presented by Stage Entertainment, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will open at Hamburg'sStage Theater an der ElbeSunday, September 29, 2019.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has an original score by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL opened on Broadway August 16, 2018 and is playing to sold-out-audiences at the Nederlander Theatre where it has shattered the box office record four times.

Atlantic Records will release a special 2-LP red vinyl edition ofPRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL(ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) on Friday, January 18, 2019.PRETTY WOMAN (OBCR) is now available on all DSP's and on CD in stores.

"Garry Marshall dreamed of bringing his International, blockbuster film PRETTY WOMAN to Broadway as a musical. His dream has come true…and then some…as we launch the second production of this romantic, new musical in Germany," said PRETTY WOMAN producer Paula Wagner.

"With its world-famous title and grand artistic value, the production will adorn and strengthen Hamburg's reputation as continental Europe's musical capital," said Stage EntertainmentGermany's Managing Director, Uschi Neuss, "We are excited for our audiences to fall in love all over again with PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL."

"I've toured Europe for over 30 years and I love the audiences there, so I am delighted PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will launch its second production in Hamburg," said composer Bryan Adams. "It is a story of two very different people falling in love - which is always an important message, especially in times where there are people who discriminate against people who may be different from themselves."

Experience the moments you love from the movie-and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way-in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is guaranteed to sweep you off your feet.

Contact:

Alex Seeley

917-261-3988

alex@polkandco.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655950/Pretty_Woman_Logo.jpg