Porsche GT4 Cup tested and approved telematics solution is available immediately to global OEMs

To meet growing demand for secure, high performance IoT telematics solutions, Gemalto and GlobalmatiX, a fully owned subsidiary of Softing AG, have teamed up to deliver an innovative solution that excelled in the grueling Porsche GT4 Cupchampionship race. The Gemalto Cinterion LTE Cat. 1 IoT Module and a Gemalto eSIM delivered secure, reliable wireless connectivity for the GlobalmatiX Telematics Control Unit (xTCU) enabling continuous monitoring, communications and remote predictive maintenance. The solution is available immediately to global OEMs.

Automotive Telematics. Credit: GlobalmatiX

Gemalto-enabled telematics device is racecar tested and approved

Installed in a Porsche Cayman GT4 racecar, the Gemalto-enabled GlobalmatiX xTCU device was put to the test at Nürburgring racecourse, excelling under extreme conditions of heat, vibration and speeds of up to 280 km/h. After six continuous hours at full throttle, the solution earned the checkered flag for flawless performance and reliability, sending real time diagnostic data from 40 different vehicle sensors to the race team. Mechanics were able to monitor critical performance indicators for tire pressure, oil temperature, fuel level and speed throughout the entire race. Thanks to immediate visibility of issues after a minor crash, mechanics were able to organize the necessary parts and manage split second repairs before the car even made it back to the pit.

IoT telematics in the fast lane

Not just designed for high performance racecars, the GlobalmatiX xTCU can connect and monitor any car or truck in real time. The solution is ideal for a variety of applications including: pay-per-mile car insurance policies, fleet management solutions, vehicle tracking applications, driver safety systems, predictive maintenance and onboard infotainment. Increasing demand for smart car features is driving estimated global telematics market growth at a CAGR of 28.5% (2017-2022) leading to global revenue of USD 233.24 billion by 2022.1

How the GlobalmatiX solution works

The xTCU collects data from sensors embedded in vehicles then uses the Gemalto eSIM and Cinterion IoT Wireless Module to encrypt data and securely connect over cellular 4G/LTE networks to the GlobalmatiX cloud backend system. Analytics applications transform data into actionable intelligence that improves vehicle performance, driver safety and convenience. The Gemalto solution also manages secure over-the-air (OTA) service provisioning that allows the xTCU to connect vehicles over any global mobile network without a service visit or eSIM update. It is planned to extend the collaboration to 5G.

"The success of the GlobalmatiX-Box at Nürburgring shows the benefit of tight collaboration between our company and Gemalto in delivering a cost effective, high performance global telematics solution especially for North America and Europe," said Dr. Wolfgang Trier, CEO of Softing AG. "GlobalmatiX's unique approach to design simplifies development and deployment for global OEMs who receive an end-to-end solution for any vehicle or brand that includes connectivity service. Gemalto's connectivity solution is critical to our success delivering reliable global cellular service."

"Car fleets are the next 'must have' connected assets in IoT and the GlobalmatiX-Box is the ideal platform for OEMs to pre-integrate or retrofit powerful onboard telematics solutions across mixed fleets of connected vehicles," said Andreas Haegele, SVP IoT Products, Gemalto. "The combination of Cinterion IoT modules and Gemalto eSIMs provide a sturdy foundation for secure connectivity and lifecycle management that extends durability, reliability and flexibility."

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.

