Munich/ Amsterdam, December 13, 2018 - To meet growing demand for secure, high performance IoT telematics solutions, Gemalto and GlobalmatiX, a fully owned subsidiary of Softing AG, have teamed up to deliver an innovative solution The Gemalto Cinterion LTE Cat. 1 IoT Module and a Gemalto eSIM deliveres a secure, reliable wireless connectivity for the GlobalmatiX Telematics Control Unit (xTCU) enabling continuous monitoring, communications and remote predictive maintenance. The solution is available immediately to global OEMs. How the GlobalmatiX solution works The xTCU collects data from sensors embedded in vehicles then uses the Gemalto eSIM and Cinterion IoT Wireless Module to encrypt data and securely connect over cellular 4G/LTE networks to the GlobalmatiX cloud backend system. Analytics applications transform data into actionable intelligence that improves vehicle performance, driver safety and convenience. The Gemalto solution also manages secure over-the-air (OTA) service provisioning that allows the xTCU to connect vehicles over any global mobile network without a service visit or eSIM update. It is planned to extend the collaboration to 5G. "The success of the GlobalmatiX-Box in our first implementations show the benefit of tight collaboration between our company and Gemalto in delivering a cost effective, high performance global telematics solution especially for North America and Europe," said Dr. Wolfgang Trier, CEO of Softing AG. "GlobalmatiX's unique approach to design simplifies development and deployment for global OEMs who receive an end-to-end solution for any vehicle or brand that includes connectivity service. Gemalto's connectivity solution is critical to our success delivering reliable global cellular service." "Car fleets are the next 'must have' connected assets in IoT and the GlobalmatiX-Box is the ideal platform for OEMs to pre-integrate or retrofit powerful onboard telematics solutions across mixed fleets of connected vehicles," said Andreas Haegele, SVP IoT Products, Gemalto. "The combination of Cinterion IoT modules and Gemalto eSIMs provide a sturdy foundation for secure connectivity and lifecycle management that extends durability, reliability and flexibility." A copy of a Gemalto press release will be available on the Softing Investor Relations Webpage. About Softing AG Softing AG is a globally operating management holding. The companies of Softing AG develop, produce and market software and hardware for in its Industrial, Automotive and IT Networks segments. They develop high-quality standard technology products and customized solutions in close cooperation with their customers. All of Softing's business segments operate in growth markets. Softing aims at achieving sustainable profitability with double-digit sales growth annually.