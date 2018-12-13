Media Release

Zurich, December 13, 2018; 6:45 a.m. CET

Sunrise announces Tobias Foster as new CHRO

Tobias Foster has been appointed as the new Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Leadership Team for Sunrise, effective from January 1, 2019

Tobias Foster joined Sunrise in 2001. Following management roles as Director in Controlling, and Finance Operations, in 2018 he was appointed Director Compensation, Benefits and Reporting in the Human Resources organization.

Françoise Clemes, Chief Customer Services Officer, has been leading the Sunrise Human Resources function on an interim basis. Tobias Foster is announced as the new Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Leadership Team as per January 1, 2019.

Tobias joined Sunrise in 2001. Thanks to his outstanding leadership, Tobias held key roles in Finance as Director for Controlling, and Finance Operations. Under his guidance, the teams delivered excellent results with a strong focus on customer experience, digitalization and operational excellence.

In April 2018 he took over the position of Director Compensation, Benefits and Reporting for the HR organization, acting as deputy to Françoise Clemes. Tobias is passionate about Sunrise and its people. He's a Swiss national, speaks German, English and French, and holds a Business Economics degree (FH).

"Tobias has successfully created and managed high-performance teams, and has excellent leadership, strategic and people skills. He has the right background and profile to drive the development of our employees and our company even further. Together with the Board of Directors and the Executive Leadership Team, I would like to thank Françoise for her commitment and dedication in leading the Human Resources organization on an interim basis," says Olaf Swantee, CEO of Sunrise.

Françoise and Tobias will work together to ensure a smooth transition until January 1, when Françoise will return to an exclusive focus on her Chief Customer Services Officer role.

