Wirecard Provides Omnichannel Voucher Solution for Apparel Manufacturer OLYMP

ASCHHEIM, Germany, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

German market leader for men's shirts relies on digital voucher solution from Wirecard throughout Europe

Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is taking over the issuing of voucher cards for OLYMP Bezner KG throughout Europe with immediate effect. The German market leader for men's shirts uses Wirecard's platform to offer voucher cards both physically in all OLYMP stores and in digital form via its online shop. OLYMP is thus strengthening customer loyalty and enabling an even more convenient shopping experience in-store and online at OLYMP.COM.

"Our technology offers a flexible solution for digitizing payment processes," said Vanda Astfäller, Head of Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard. "With OLYMP, we have gained one of the leading German apparel manufacturers as a customer to jointly implement a digital omnichannel voucher program. We are very much looking forward to expanding the cooperation in the future."

"We are constantly striving to grow our range of services and our customer service. The integration of vouchers and gift cards is only one of many possibilities," added Mark Bezner, Managing Partner of OLYMP Bezner KG. "Implementation and ongoing processing efforts will be reduced to a minimum thanks to our technology partner Wirecard."

In the voucher program, Wirecard activates the vouchers when they are purchased and takes care of providing the vouchers ordered in the web shop. The physical vouchers are available in Austria, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. Digital vouchers are available in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Vouchers and gift cards are becoming increasingly popular in retail. According to the German research and education institute EHI, almost 90% of large and 45% of medium-sized retailers issued their own voucher cards in 2017. As a result, merchants benefited from increased customer loyalty, new customer acquisition, and higher revenues with fewer exchanges. Wirecard's digital cross-border solutions enable merchants of all sizes to provide voucher solutions.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on http://www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.



About OLYMP:

The OLYMP Bezner KG from Bietigheim-Bissingen (district Ludwigsburg/Baden-Württemberg/Germany) is a family-owned business from the clothing industry and was founded in 1951 by Eugen Bezner. Every year, several million items of clothing are produced in men's shirts, knitwear, and accessories. OLYMP stands for uncompromising quality in materials and workmanship, outstanding wearing and care benefits, an optimum price-performance ratio and, of course, a convincing fashion statement. By consistently adhering to these corporate principles, the mid-sized product specialist was able to evolve successfully and, in a difficult apparel market, to grow sales by over 250% in just ten years to around 260 million euros in 2017. In addition to the consistent cultivation of its home market Germany, OLYMP exports approximately 35% of its production to more than 40 countries around the world. In addition to countries such as Belgium, France, Great Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland, this also includes Scandinavia and Eastern European countries such as Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Russia. http://www.olymp.com

