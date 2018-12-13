Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Completes Promising First 7 Drill Holes on Zeus Property, Clayton Valley

Noram 1st Assay Results Average 1104ppm on Zeus Property, Clayton Valley
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2018 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram") (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / PINK: NRVTF) is pleased to provide first assay results from the Phase III drill program on Noram's flagship Zeus property in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.
Assays from Noram's first drill hole, (completed on November 19, 2018), of its Phase III drilling campaign have been released by ALS Laboratories, Reno, Nevada, USA. As described in the release dated December 5, 2018, the geologic log showed that the top 85 feet (26 meters) of the hole contained olive green claystone and mudstone very similar to that seen in holes within the resource area. The bottom 15 feet (4.6 meters) contained gray, green and brown limestone, sand and conglomerate along with some mudstone. CVZ-45 may well be deepened at a later time to determine the significance of the sandy, conglomeratic layers in the lower part of this hole.
Samples were taken at 5ft intervals, the results of which are provided in Table 1 below. Assays from hole CVZ-45 yielded an overall average lithium grade of 1104 ppm for the entire 100 foot (30.5 meter) length of the hole. The hole was located approximately 1150 feet (350 meters) northwest of the edge of the previously announced 43-101 compliant inferred resource of 17 million tonnes at a grade of 1060 ppm Li. The results indicate that the same mineralization seen in the resource estimate continues to the north and west with little, if any, change.
Drill Hole
Sample No.
From (ft)
To (ft)
Recvd Wt. (Kg)
Li (ppm)
CVZ-45
31306
0
5
1.14
910
CVZ-45
31307
5
10
0.73
1310
CVZ-45
31308
10
15
1.26
1900
CVZ-45
31309
15
20
1.12
1620
CVZ-45
31310
20
25
0.95
890
CVZ-45
31311
25
30
0.92
860
CVZ-45
31312
30
35
1.15
970
CVZ-45
31313
35
40
1.12
1050
CVZ-45
31314
40
45
1.31
1230
CVZ-45
31315
45
50
1.15
1670
CVZ-45
31316
50
55
1.29
1880
CVZ-45
31317
55
60
1.05
1140
CVZ-45
31318
60
65
1.1
1470
CVZ-45
31319
65
70
1.29
1190
CVZ-45
31320
70
75
0.52
980
CVZ-45
31321
75
80
1.13
770
CVZ-45
31322
80
85
0.42
860
CVZ-45
31323
85
90
1.32
431
CVZ-45
31324
90
95
1.31
430
CVZ-45
31325
95
100
1.17
520
Average
1104.05
Table 1 - Results of drill hole CVZ-45. Samples taken at 5ft intervals over a depth of 100ft.
"Noram is pleased with the results of CVZ-45. Portions of the core assayed as high as 1900ppm. This program was designed with further defining the size and significance of the resource in mind; Noram is confident that it will successfully do so. We look forward to the receipt of the balance of the drill results," stated Mr. Mark Ireton, President and CEO.
Additional assay results from the second Phase III hole, CVZ-46, which occurs 2550 feet (780 meters) northwest of the resource area were also received. CVZ-46 contained all green and blue claystones and mudstones with an average of 681.1ppm. CVZ-46 had a total of 39 feet (11.9 meters) of the chemically reduced blue claystones and mudstones.
Drill Hole
Sample No.
From (ft)
To (ft)
Recvd Wt. (Kg)
Li (ppm)
CVZ-46
31328
0
5
1.02
570
CVZ-46
31329
5
10
1.12
600
CVZ-46
31330
10
15
1.16
460
CVZ-46
31331
15
20
1.17
790
CVZ-46
31332
20
25
0.82
650
CVZ-46
31333
25
30
0.94
560
CVZ-46
31334
30
35
1.1
660
CVZ-46
31335
35
40
0.68
880
CVZ-46
31336
40
45
0.43
720
CVZ-46
31337
45
50
1.08
1020
CVZ-46
31338
50
55
0.82
950
CVZ-46
31339
55
60
1.08
840
CVZ-46
31340
60
65
1.36
970
CVZ-46
31342
65
70
1.57
760
CVZ-46
31343
70
75
0.47
630
CVZ-46
31344
75
80
1.21
580
CVZ-46
31345
80
85
1.37
560
CVZ-46
31346
85
90
1.27
500
CVZ-46
31347
90
95
0.47
392
CVZ-46
31348
95
100
1.67
530
681.1
Table 2 - Results of drill hole CVZ-45. Samples taken at 5ft intervals over a depth of 100ft.
"We are just beginning to understand the magnitude of this resource," stated Mr. Ireton. "The fact that we have stepped out almost 1km from the original resource area on CVZ-46 and still see these types of concentrations of lithium provides great insight into the potential for this Property and the resource that it hosts. Phase III has drilled an additional 35% of the property as compared to Phase I and II where a mere 15% was explored."
To date in Phase III, a total of 15 holes have been completed to a depth of approximately 100ft. The overwhelming majority of the holes have intersected the green claystones and mudstones seen in the Phase I and Phase II drilling campaigns and which resulted in the initial inferred resource. Once the program has been completed and the assay results are returned, an update NI43-101 report with a new inferred resource calculation will be completed.
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley C. Peek Msc. and Certified Professional Geologist who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Noram Ventures Inc.
Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCBB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier for the lithium industry. Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.
For further information, please visit: www.noramventures.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Mark R. Ireton"
President & Director
Direct: (604) 761-9994
