Apadmi Launches Festive Fundraising Campaign to Support Local Children's Charity

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One Manchester-based company has banned Bublé and said "no" to more Mariah this year, building an alternative playlist of Christmas songs. Their musical campaign aims to also raise £2,500 for a local cause.

Mobile technology company Apadmi has created a Spotify playlist dedicated to lesser-played seasonal songs. Garry Partington, CEO for Apadmi, explained: "As much as we all love Slade and The Pogues, there's only so much we can take. People listen to the same-old Christmas music being played on repeat from November - our playlist gives people's ears a break from the norm. But more importantly, it's a great way to raise some much-needed funds for a brilliant local charity."

For every share, follow and like across their Spotify playlist and social media, they'll donate £1 to Kidscan, with a goal of reaching £2,500 by Christmas.

Martin Keelager, Chair of Trustees for Kidscan, commented: "We're thrilled that Apadmi is putting their support behind us - and with such a unique initiative!"

"It's a scary fact that 1 in 500 children will be diagnosed with cancer before turning 14, but 60% of those who survive will also be left with devastating side effects caused by their treatment. Our work aims to discover new, safer ways of treating these illnesses, and we hope that everyone will get behind this campaign throughout December."

Kidscan is one of the only charities in the UK dedicated to funding research into safer cancer treatments for children - and it's a cause that the team at Apadmi feel passionately about.

Garry added: "Our goal of £2,500 can be used to fund 250 hours of vital research, buy 5,000 petri dishes for study or many other uses.

"The work that the Kidscan team do is incredibly important in improving the quality of life of thousands of children in the UK. We're proud to be supporting them, and hope that people will spend just a fraction of their social media time supporting us with a follow or a like. And an all important 'share'!

You can find the Apadmi Christmas Jukebox playlist on Spotify, or go to www.apadmi.com/christmas.

Notes to editors

For more information on Kidscan: https://kidscan.org.uk

For more information on Apadmi: https://www.apadmi.com



About the Apadmi Group

Apadmi is a mobile technology company. They work with clients of all sizes to understand how and where to use mobile in their organisation to improve their operations, and deliver the complete solutions needed to make it happen.

Apadmi are a team of thinkers, developers, designers, UX-ers and inventors who are continuously looking for ways to improve things. Their clients include Argos, AstraZeneca, AVIVA, BBC, Co-op, The Guardian, Lexus, NHS, Range Rover and Skyscanner.

About Apadmi Ventures

Apadmi Ventures, the investment arm of the Apadmi group, is a strategic technical partner and investor in highly-scalable start-ups, providing technology direction and delivery, as well as boardroom advice and support to accelerate growth.

About Apadmi Labs

Apadmi Labs is the research and development arm of the Apadmi group. They discover new technologies and methodologies to create new processes, services and products.