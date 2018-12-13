MediaZest Plc - Nominated Adviser Status

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Nominated Adviser Status

MediaZest, the AIM quoted creative audio-visual company, announces that the Directors have been advised by its current nominated adviser ("Nomad"), Northland Capital Partners Limited ("Northland"), of its proposed merger with SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ("SP Angel"). Northland has voluntarily agreed to relinquish its Nomad status and will be removed from the register of Nomads with effect from 7am on 1 February 2019.

As a result, the Company has been working through alternative Nomad options including the possibility of a move to SP Angel. This process is ongoing and the Company expects to appoint a replacement Nomad well before 1 February 2019.

In the unlikely event the Company fails to appoint a replacement Nomad by 1 February 2019, the Exchange will suspend trading in the Company's AIM Securities in accordance with AIM Rule 1. In the unlikely event that the Company fails to appoint a replacement Nomad by 4 March 2019, the admission of its AIM Securities will be cancelled.

