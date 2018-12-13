PledPharma AB: PledPharma presents results from study on drug candidate Aladote for paracetamol poisoning at a global toxicology conference

One of the largest global conferences in toxicology is organized by the Society of Toxicology and takes place March 10-14, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Dr James Dear, an internationally leading paracetamol toxicity expert, was the Principal Investigator for the Proof of Principle Phase Ib/IIa study, conducted at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and the Queen's Medical Research Institute, University of Edinburgh.

Aladote is a first-in-class drug candidate, developed to reduce liver damage due to paracetamol poisoning. The proof of principle Phase Ib/IIa study was completed in September 2018. The results showed that Aladote is safe and tolerable when given together with NAC (N-acetylcysteine, standard of care). The results also indicate that Aladote can reduce liver damage in the current patient population based on analyses of the predefined exploratory biomarkers Keratin-18 (K18) and microRNA-122 (miR-122) in blood samples. PledPharma is now preparing an orphan drug application to the Federal Drug Administration, FDA, while planning for the next step of clinical trial is being finalised.

"Paracetamol/Acetaminophen poisoning is very common but the current therapeutic options are limited to NAC. In patients who start NAC treatment more than 8 hours after overdose this antidote loses its effectiveness. There is an unmet need for new therapeutic options and Aladote represents an exciting new potential therapy" says Dr James Dear, University of Edinburgh.

"We are extremely proud, being selected as one of the speakers at the Society of Toxicology Meeting. It is a sign of the great interest in our drug candidate. I see presenting the study at one of the world's largest toxicology conferences is a confirmation of the quality of the study and the drug's potential." says Nicklas Westerholm, CEO, PledPharma AB.

