Blighter Targets Further Korean Expansion With Appointment of S-Connect as Local Manufacturing Partner

S-Connect, in Seoul , now fully qualified to build, test, support and maintain Blighter electronic scanning (e-scan) radars from its new, dedicated manufacturing facility at Jeongok

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd (www.blighter.com), a British designer and manufacturer of electronic-scanning (e-scan) radars and surveillance solutions, is targeting further expansion into Korea with the appointment of S-Connect, in Seoul, as its local manufacturing partner (www.s-connect.co.kr).

S-Connect is a leading manufacturer of precision assemblies and electronics for the mobile phone, tablet PC and medical devices markets. Following intense training in the UK and in Korea, S-Connect is now fully qualified to build, test, support and maintain Blighter e-scan radars. The partnership has also led to the establishment by S-Connect of a new, dedicated radar manufacturing and support facility at Jeongok, southwest of Seoul.

Blighter Surveillance Systems has been active in Korea since 2008 and has already sold more than 100 radar units into the country including to the Republic of Korea Army to monitor the highly sensitive de-militarised zone (DMZ), a buffer zone which runs 250 km across the Korean peninsula and separates North and South Korea.

Mark Radford, CEO, Blighter Surveillance Systems, said: "The strategic partnership with S-Connect demonstrates our commitment to the Korean market and our desire to enable localisation of our radars for current and future security surveillance programmes in Korea. Having an experienced and competent in-country partner will also enable faster support to our growing base of customers."

Mr. ByungSub Sim, director, S-Connect, said: "Blighter e-scan radars are recognised as best-in-class in Korea because of their successful deployment along the DMZ. We believe there is much potential for future sales into both commercial and military applications and that is why we have extended our partnership with Blighter and invested in a new dedicated radar manufacturing facility at Jeongok."

The Blighter range of maintenance-free solid-state micro Doppler passive electronically scanned array (PESA) radars are already deployed in 35 countries to deliver round the clock all-weather protection along borders, for coastal facilities, at military bases, and to guard critical national infrastructure such as airports, oil and gas facilities and palaces.

The radar products supported by S-Connect include the Blighter B400 series for ground surveillance, the Blighter C400 series for coastal security, and the Blighter Revolution 360 radar system for vehicle mounted solutions.

Blighter Surveillance Systems delivers an integrated multi-sensor package to system integrators comprising the Blighter radars plus cameras, thermal imagers, trackers and software solutions. Its ITAR-free systems are used worldwide in commercial, government and defence markets in area and asset protection for national border security, homeland security, critical infrastructure protection such as oil and gas facilities, coastal surveillance, and in military applications.

For more information about Blighter products, please visit www.blighter.com , telephone +44-1223-491122 or email enquiries@blighter.com.

Media photos:

1. Birdseye view of S-Connect's new, dedicated radar manufacturing and support facility at Jeongok, southwest of Seoul.

2. The S-Connect engineering team is now fully qualified to build, test, support and maintain Blighter e-scan radars to support growing radar sales in Korea.

3.The flagship Blighter B400 series radars are already operational in Korea along the de-militarised zone (DMZ), a buffer zone which runs 250 km across the Korean peninsula and separates North and South Korea.

About S-Connect (www.s-connect.co.kr)

S-Connect is a leading manufacturer of precision assemblies and electronics for the mobile phone, tablet PC and medical devices markets. Established in 1998, the company is headquartered in Seoul but also operates a dedicated radar manufacturing and support facility at Jeongok, south of Seoul.

About Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd (www.blighter.com)

Blighter Surveillance Systems is a world leading designer and manufacturer of electronic-scanning radars and surveillance solutions. Its maintenance free solid-state micro Doppler radars are deployed in 35 countries to deliver round the clock all-weather protection along borders, for coastal facilities, at military bases, and to guard critical national infrastructure such as airports, oil and gas facilities and palaces. The radar products include the Blighter A400 series for air security/drone detection, the Blighter B400 series for ground surveillance, the Blighter C400 series for coastal security, the Blighter B202 Mk 2 man-portable radar system for rapid, mobile deployment and the Blighter Revolution 360 radar system for vehicle mounted solutions. Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. is based at Great Chesterford on the outskirts of Cambridge, England.