DGAP-Media / 2018-12-13 / 08:00 *Yves Rannou to join Senvion as CEO on 1st January 2019* *Hamburg*: Yves Rannou will join Senvion as Chief Executive Officer on 1 January 2019. Rannou is taking over the role from acting CEO and CFO Manav Sharma. As an industry expert with proven track record in the renewable energy industry Rannou will lead Senvion through the next phase of international growth and will further drive the company's efficiency progress. *Steven Holliday, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said:* "We are delighted that Yves is able to join us in January, will finalize the overall strategic approach and will be leading the implementation of all operational decisions right from the beginning of the new year. l want to welcome him on behalf of the entire Senvion team and the Supervisory Board. We also want to thank Manav Sharma and David Hardy for their excellent stewardship over the past months." *Yves Rannou, CEO of Senvion, said: *"I am very much looking forward to start at Senvion. The company provides a perfect basis to continue its global growth. As for all industry players the next years are crucial and though they offer challenges, they also offer great opportunities. I am glad to become part of the Senvion team and together with the senior leadership team ensure that the company is making the transitions needed to remain an industry leader in an innovative and very future relevant industry." *About Yves Rannou* Yves Rannou has a long track record as an experienced senior executive in the renewable energy industry. In his previous roles he served in various global positions at General Electric and Alstom. Most recently, Rannou was President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Renewable Energy's Hydro division. Before joining GE in late 2015 following the acquisition of Alstom he spent more than 18 years at the French multinational. During this time, he was responsible for all activities related to Alstom's onshore and offshore wind business while serving as Senior Vice President of the business. *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,900 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Vice President Capital Markets and Public Relations* Dhaval Vakil phone: +44 20 3859 3664 mobile: +44 7788 390 185 email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com *Senior Manager Corporate Communications* Katrin Rosendahl phone: +49 40 5555 090 3040 mobile: +49 173 3687 185 email: katrin.rosendahl@senvion.com End of Media Release Issuer: Senvion S.A. 2018-12-13 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Senvion S.A. 46a, avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 26 00 5305 Fax: +352 26 00 5301 E-mail: press@senvion.com Internet: www.senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 WKN: A2AFKW Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange End of News DGAP Media 757501 2018-12-13

