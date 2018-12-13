Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG / Release of
Financial Reports
Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report
2018-12-13 / 08:00
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German:
http://www.buho.at/finanzberichte English:
http://www.buho.at/financial-reports
2018-12-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Burgenland Holding AG
Marktstraße 3
7000 Eisenstadt
Austria
Internet: www.buho.at
End of News DGAP News Service
756681 2018-12-13
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 13, 2018 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)
