Peter Karlströmer Appointed Divisional President Security Services Europe

Peter Karlströmer has been appointed Divisional President Security Services Europe and a member of Securitas Group Management

He will start latest on March 4, 2019

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter comes from Cisco Systems where he led the business with telecom operators in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia. Before that Peter led the geographic business in the Nordics, Benelux and Baltics. Prior to joining Cisco in 2012, Peter worked with McKinsey & Company for 15 years as a partner in business leadership roles across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"I am very happy to welcome Peter to Securitas. Peter comes with solid competence and broad international experience. His personality and strong leadership skills will contribute substantially to Securitas journey going forward. Peter will be a great addition to our team", says Magnus Ahlqvist, Securitas President and CEO.

Peter Karlströmer is 47 years old and holds a Master of Science in Business Administration and Economics, and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Lund University. He will be based at Securitas head office in Stockholm.

