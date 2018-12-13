Valmet receives second tissue line order from Century Pulp and Paper in India

Valmet Oyj's press release on December 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has been chosen to supply a tissue production line to Century Pulp and Paper (CPP) in India. The new Valmet Advantage tissue line will be installed at CPP's mill in Lalkua, India.

The order is included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

The order is Valmet's second tissue machine delivery to CPP's Lalkua mill. Cooperation between the companies started in 2008 when CPP's first Valmet tissue machine was installed.

"We are excited to be the first company in India to install a tissue line equipped with an Advantage ViscoNip press. The combination of the state-of-the-art pressing technology and Advantage ReDry will provide significant energy savings, uniform moisture profile and nip load flexibility up to 150 kN/m," says J.P. Narain, CEO, Century Pulp and Paper. "The new production line will add over 36,000 tonnes of high-quality facial tissue, toilet tissue, kitchen towel and napkin grades to the company's current annual production capacity."

The tissue paper market in India is growing rapidly in respect of both capacity and quality, and with the new Valmet tissue machine, CPP will strengthen its market position.

"Century Pulp and Paper is moving the region's tissue business forward, which requires the highest performance and world-leading technologies. We are proud that CPP once again selected Valmet's Advantage tissue technology, and we look forward to continuously developing our cooperation and contributing to the company's strong expansion," says Tomas Karlsson, Sales Director, Valmet.

Information about the delivery

The new tissue Advantage DCT 100HS tissue machine, TM 7, will have a width of 2.85 m and a design speed of 2,000 m/min. The machine will be equipped with an OptiFlo headbox and a 16-foot Yankee cylinder. It will also feature the Advantage tissue technologies AirCap and Hot Air system, as well as a SoftReel A reel. It also features the new ReDry technology, a novel way to recover energy from hood exhaust air to heat the web before drying. In combination with the ViscoNip press, it has proven to provide significant energy savings and quality improvements. The raw material is virgin fiber, and the production line is optimized to save energy and enhance the quality of the final product.

Information about the customer Century Pulp and Paper

Century Pulp and Paper (CPP) is a producer of excellent quality writing and printing paper, and a leading manufacturer of tissue and board, as well as Rayon Grade Pulp (RGP) products. A division of Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CTIL), Century Pulp and Paper has achieved significant efficiencies in various disciplines, all within a short time.



Situated at the foothills of the Himalayas in Lalkua (Nainital), Century Pulp and Paper is a committed employer of the local community.

From left: Salim Ahmad Saifee (Century Pulp and Paper), Anil Setia (Century Pulp and Paper), J.P Narain (Century Pulp and Paper), Tomas Karlsson (Valmet) and Nandkumar DM (Valmet).

