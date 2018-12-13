Infinite Lithium Corp.: Infinite Lithium Announces Additional Drilling Results Including 19.80 Metres of 1.27% Li2o From Jackpot Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2018 / INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("Infinite" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ILI) (37NN-FRANKFURT) is pleased to announce results from its 2018 diamond drilling program at the Jackpot Lithium Property (the "Property" or "Jackpot"), located in the Georgia Lake Area, Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario. The Jackpot is situated about 42 km north-northeast of Nipigon and approximately 105 km east-northeast of the Great Lakes port City of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Highlights from the most recent drilling include:

JS-18-01A: 19.80m at 1.27% Li2O including 7.00m of 1.63% Li2O

JS-18-01B: 14.60m at 1.05% Li2O including 4.00m of 2.09% Li2O

JS-18-02A: 17.20m at 1.24% Li2O including 5.00m of 2.09% Li2O

JS-18-02B: 13.05m at 1.25% Li2O including 2.00m of 2.63% Li2O

JS-18-04A: 19.45m at 0.62% Li2O including 4.00m of 1.71% Li2O

J-18-35: 22.97m at 0.66% Li2O including 4.50m of 1.21% Li2O

J-18-37: 9.27m at 0.82% Li2O including 3.00m of 1.78% Li2O

J-18-38: 9.95m at 0.78% Li2O including 7.00m of 1.06% Li2O

J-18-39: 11.60m at 0.62% Li2O including 5.00m of 1.28% Li2O

J-18-49: 14.00m at 0.61% Li2O including 6.00m of 1.08% Li2O

J-18-52: 22.45m at 1.27% Li2O including 7.00m of 2.27% Li2O

To date, the Company's two-pronged diamond drilling campaign has seen the completion of 53 drill holes (9,496 metres) in its long-hole program and eight (8) drill holes (298 metres) from its short-hole program. The long-hole program is aimed at surface, near-surface, and deeper Main Zone Dike spodumene (lithium) bearing pegmatites, whereas the short-hole program is focused exclusively on delineating surface and near-surface spodumene-rich LCT pegmatites. Drill core assay results from holes J-17-01, J-18-01 to 25 were previously released (see News Releases dated March 1, April 18, and August 16, 2018).

Michael England, President of Infinite Lithium, commented: "This year's diamond drilling and exploration program was a great success. Drilling on the Main Zone Dike, which hosts the historical mineral resources, returned notable results, better defining and expanding on the geometry and mineralization in this shallow-dipping dike. As well, the discovery of multiple surface dikes at Jackpot suggests we have the opportunity to develop surface and near-surface mineral resources. The next step is to continue the exploration program with the goal of building resources on the Main Zone Dike and the extensive surface dike system. I am especially excited by the multiple surface dikes which will be better defined by a short hole diamond drilling program and channel sample program. We believe there is an excellent opportunity to add low-cost tonnage to the historic lithium resources at Jackpot. Our proximity to existing infrastructure including roads, ports, electricity, and a skilled workforce bodes very well for the future economics of this project. "

In addition, during 2018, the Company completed a prospecting and grab sampling program (96 grab samples) over most of the Jackpot Main area, identifying six (6) new areas of evolved surface pegmatite dikes and extending the historically known central Jackpot dikes to the east (+500 metres) and to the west (+400 metres).

Current interpretation of the pegmatite dike system suggests there are at least four approximately east- to west-trending surface LCT pegmatite dikes, each interpreted to extend between 500 and 1,000 metres along strike (open in both directions) and to be as much as 80 metres in width. The terrain north, east, and southeast of the exposed surface dikes is extensively covered with alluvium and till, and is therefore better explored under frozen winter conditions and diamond drilling. Short-hole diamond drilling, along with metallurgical sample drilling, will restart in the new year at the Jackpot Property.





Surface map of the central area, Jackpot Main property. The currently reported 27 long-hole and 8 short-hole diamond drill hole collars are shown as red circles and blue squares, respectively. The four surface pegmatite dikes (North, Central #1, Central #2, and South) and their interpreted extents are shown in pink, along with the interpreted surface outcropping of the Main Zone Dike (furthest south) [grey=sediments; orange=diabase].

Highlights of drill core assays from the short-hole drilling program, targeting surface and near-surface LCT Pegmatite dikes include:

Highlights of drill core assays from the long-hole drilling program, targeting surface, near-surface, and deeper Main Zone LCT Pegmatite dikes include: (J-18-26 to 52)

Quality Control

Channel samples are delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario by one of the project personnel. Following sample preparation in Thunder Bay the samples are shipped to AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario to undergo analyses. AGAT Laboratories Ltd. is accredited, for specific tests, to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 standard and is certified to ISO 9001:2015. External quartz blanks and external lithium standards are inserted into the channel sample stream at regular intervals. Samples are prepared by sodium peroxide fusion with analysis by ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish and a detection limit of 10 ppm Li (0.002% Li2O). An ongoing Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) program is in place to monitor the results of the blanks and standards against the sample assays. Results of blanks and standards for this program have passed QA/QC review indicating the assay results are accurate and that no contamination has occurred.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release were approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. The Property has not been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report.

About Infinite Lithium

Infinite Lithium (TSX-V: ILI) is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring lithium projects globally. Infinite Lithium has four hard rock lithium projects as well as one clay lithium project, all located in North America. While work has been done to advance all five projects, Infinite Lithium's primary focus is on the Jackpot property in Ontario. The Company is currently building on an historical resource, which is de-risked exploration while defining a surface lithium resource on the Jackpot property. Both targets, new and historical, have produced some exceptional high-grade lithium results hosted by LCT pegmatites.

