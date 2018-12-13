DJ TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2 13-Dec-2018 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Financial Highlights EUR million 2018 2017 Var. % Var. % at constant currency Turnover 19,523.9 18,535.0 + 5.3 + 6.3 Underlying EBITA1 Hotels & Resorts 425.7 356.5 + 19.4 + 38.7 Cruises 324.0 255.6 + 26.8 + 27.0 Destination Experiences 44.7 35.1 + 27.4 + 33.6 Holiday Experiences 794.4 647.2 + 22.7 + 33.8 Northern Region 254.1 345.8 - 26.5 - 27.4 Central Region 89.1 71.5 + 24.6 + 25.0 Western Region 109.3 109.2 + 0.1 + 0.1 Markets & Airlines 452.5 526.5 - 14.1 - 14.6 All other segments - 99.9 - 71.6 - 39.5 - 31.4 TUI Group 1,147.0 1,102.1 + 4.1 + 10.9 Discontinued operations - - 1.2 n. a. - Total 1,147.0 1,100.9 + 4.2 + 11.0 EBITA2, 4 1,060.2 1,026.5 + 3.3 + 10.4 Underlying EBITDA4 1,563.9 1,541.7 + 1.4 EBITDA4 1,498.5 1,490.9 + 0.5 EBITDAR4 2,219.9 2,240.9 - 0.9 Net profit for the 780.2 910.9 - 14.3 period Earnings per share4EUR 1.18 1.36 - 13.2 Equity ratio (30 Sept.) 27.8 24.9 + 2.9 3 % Net capex and 827.0 1,071.9 - 22.8 investments (30 Sept.) Net cash (30 Sept.)4 123.6 583.0 - 78.8 Employees (30 Sept.) 69,546 66,577 + 4.5 Differences may occur due to rounding This Annual Report of the TUI Group was prepared for the financial year (FY) from 1 October 2017 to 30 September 2018. The terms for previous years were renamed accordingly. In FY 2018 we have adjusted our segmental reporting to reflect the growing strategic importance of the services delivered in our destinations. Destination Experiences is now reported separately in the segmental structure, and within Holiday Experiences together with Hotels & Resorts and Cruises. The further businesses of former Other Tourism and All other segments have been combined into All other segments. There are no changes to the total numbers. The prior year's reference figures were restated accordingly. 1 In order to explain and evaluate the operating performance by the segments, EBITA adjusted for one-off effects (underlying EBITA) is presented. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains/losses on disposal of investments, restructuring costs according to IAS 37, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments under purchase price allocations and other expenses for and income from one-off items. 2 EBITA comprises earnings before interest, taxes and goodwill impairments. EBITA includes amortisation of other intangible assets. It does not include the result from the measurement of interest hedges, and in the prior year did not include results from container shipping operations. 3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. 4 Continuing operations »We are on track because we have undergone a transformation. This year, in particular, has shown that the realignment we launched in 2014 to focus on the hotel, cruise and destination business has now become TUI's special strength. Only five years ago, a similar summer would have left its mark on TUI, too. We have now become an integrated hotel and cruise group. We develop, we invest and we operate. And we are increasingly becoming a digital and platform organisation.« Friedrich Joussen, CEO of TUI AG LETTER TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS Dear shareholders, 2018 was another growth year for TUI. We delivered on our promises in a challenging market environment. Our operating result again delivered double-digit growth for the fourth time in a row - it grew by nearly eleven per cent at constant currency in the completed financial year. The robust results delivered in 2018 are particularly gratifying given that we were operating under exceptional circumstances last year. In the UK, the exchange rate and purchasing power of sterling were adversely affected by Brexit. Air traffic in Europe faced particular challenges. And in our European home markets, we experienced a record summer - with a summer heatwave lasting right into the autumn. This brought its weight to bear on results in our sector in the course of the financial year. I would like to extend a special word of thanks to our customers who chose to travel with TUI and its brands, and to you, our shareholders, for your loyalty to TUI. Let me also thank all the employees who looked after our guests and again created unforgettable moments during their holidays in 2018. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will be proposing another increase in the dividend to 0.72 euros for the completed year to the Annual General Meeting. We are on track because we have undergone a transformation. This year, in particular, has shown that the realignment we launched in 2014 to focus on the hotel, cruise and destination business has now become TUI's special strength. Only five years ago, a similar summer would have left its mark on TUI, too, as the Group's focus and earnings structure were too one-sided and above all excessively geared to our classical tour operation business. We have now become an integrated hotel and cruise group. We develop, we invest and we operate. And we are increasingly becoming a digital and platform organisation. Today's success is important. However, what do we need to do to stay on track and keep growing? We used 2018 to define our position. Are we fit for further growth? How are we going to further enhance the quality, efficiency and strength of today's businesses? And where do our strong global TUI brand and the increasing digitalisation of our businesses create new growth areas for the Group? Let me comment on some of the decisions we took: Our classical tour operation business is characterised by strong competition, seasonality and low margins in European source markets. That is why we must identify synergies and enhance our efficiency. Since the summer, we have clustered the Group's worldwide tour operators and airlines into Markets & Airlines, managed by an Executive Board member. We have to learn more from one another, rapidly transfer successful models from one market to another and harmonise non-customer-facing activities. This transformation has begun and will enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of our classical tour operation business. Where markets have already achieved the required level of maturity, TUI is already fully digital. TUI Nordic in Scandinavia is an example of that. We will not ignore the social and cultural particularities of our markets and customers, but we will be at the forefront of this transformation in other countries, too. Today, 70 per cent of our operating result is delivered by holiday experiences developed and designed by us: hotels, cruise ships, excursions and activities in the holiday regions. This is where customers experience the strength of the TUI brand. These holiday moments make holidays with TUI so special and personal. We are growing and investing in this segment so as to strengthen it. Despite the large variety of holiday experiences offered by TUI Group, we want them to display a distinctive signature. This includes our Group's own hotel brands such as TUI Blue, Riu, Robinson, TUI Magic Life, hotel concepts such as TUI Sensimar, TUISensatori and TUI Family Life, global hotel purchasing with our partners, the cruise lines and destination activities. This is where we are seeking further growth. We know our customers very well, we know when they travel where, and what services they appreciate, be it holiday destinations, hotel rooms, cruise suites, excursions or activities. If we put this knowledge to smart use, we can create great value added for our customers - and for us, as we will be able to generate additional turnover and earnings. We have paved the way for that growth through our comprehensive digitalisation strategy and our investments in IT as well as new technologies, which are increasingly paying off. Here, too, our transformation as a digital company has progressed and opened up new growth areas. The destination activities market, in particular, is delivering extremely strong growth, promising highly attractive returns and still typically features many small, local providers. With more than 27 million customers - thereof around 21 million guests from our European source markets, a highly professional international team on the ground, a strong digital infrastructure and networked customer systems, we are well placed to take a leading international position in this market for tours and excursions and to deliver very profitable growth. Usually, several months pass after a holiday booking before our customers depart for their trip. That period offers us great potential to submit personalised offerings for activities in the destination to our customers - from the 'Select your room' option via special excursions through to reservations for restaurants, sporting programmes and wellness facilities. Having identified the growth potential in this area, we made investments in the completed year by purchasing two companies. By acquiring destination management from Hotelbeds Group, we doubled the footprint of Destination Experiences from 23 to 49 countries. We now have a team on the ground in almost every major destination in the world and are able to develop new products and services for our customers. This summer, we purchased the Milan-based technology start-up Musement. The Italian

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2018 02:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

company has developed a platform that already pools a great portfolio of holiday experiences and offers its users customised excursions. Integrating this approach into our business with 27 million has enormous potential. We expect this acquisition, the further development of our digital platform and the expansion of our offering to contribute substantially to our future growth. Dear shareholders, we are transforming our traditional portfolio, strengthening today's successful and profitable business lines and investing in digital platforms for our future growth. I hope that the year 2018 and the progress achieved in the past few years have convinced you that TUI has been and will remain a good investment. TUI is the world's leading integrated tourism group. Supported by a great team of 69,500 employees around the world, the Executive Board is committed to ensuring that things stay that way. Tourism is and remains one of the world's biggest and most stably growing industries. There is no reason and no indication to believe that demand for travel will decline - on the contrary. We have identified potential in many new markets, in particular in the countries of South East Asia, where we are expanding our hotel portfolio and building TUI's position. I would be delighted to be able to welcome you personally to our Annual General Meeting in Hanover. Birgit Conix, the successor to our long-standing CFO Horst Baier, will take part for the first time. Let me use this opportunity to extend my sincerest thanks to Horst Baier once again. He was our CFO throughout FY 2018. Horst Baier played a key role in designing and delivering our successful transformation over the past few years. He has always been a reliable advisor and partner to my Executive Board colleagues and myself. We are working to continue our successful performance in 2019. Thank you very much for your support and loyalty. Best regards, Friedrich Joussen CEO of TUI AG Guidance Key Guidance Guidance Figures achievement Guidance Actual Outlook FY Actual FY 2018 2018 FY 2019 20181 rebased Turnover in EUR bn in excess of 19.5 + 6.3 %2 19.5 approximately 3 %2, 3 2 + 3 %2, 3 EBITA (underlying) in EUR m At least 1,147 + 10.9 %2 1,187 at least + 10 % 2 4 + 10 %2 Adjustments in EUR m 80 costs 87 costs 125 costs Net capex and investments in EUR bn 1.2 0.8 1.0 - 1.25 Leverage ratio 3.00(X) - 2.7(X) 3.00(X) - 2.25(X) 2.25(X) 1 As published on 13 December 2017, unless otherwise stated 2 Variance year-on-year assuming constant foreign exchange rates are applied to the result in the current and prior period and based on the current group structure 3 Excluding cost inflation relating to currency movements 4 The starting variable for the forecast is the rebased underlying EBITA. This rebased figure was determined by increasing the underlying EBITA of FY 2018 by the negative effect from the revaluation of euro denominated loans in Turkey amounting to EUR 40 m, translated at actual rates for the FY 2018. 5 Including PDPs, excluding aircraft assets financed by debt or finance leases REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD Ladies and Gentlemen, After we completed the post-merger integration of TUI AG and TUI Travel plc last year, we again demonstrated in the financial year just completed that we - the Executive Board, the employees and the Supervisory Board - have together created the right strategic positioning for our organisation. We have established an internationally operating, integrated tourism company with a successful, sustainable business model. Despite various challenges we faced at both national and international levels, we increased our underlying EBITA by more than 10 % year-on-year at constant currency. This has also enabled us to clearly stand out from our main competitors, some of whom had to lower their guidance in the completed financial year. We again successfully mastered a number of special challenges, such as the insolvencies of Air Berlin and its subsidiary Niki, the prolonged, exceptional good weather in Europe this summer which limited demand for travel, and also the weakening of the Turkish lira. This confirms that we took the right decision in transforming TUI into an integrated tourism company with a broad value-chain. We will not rest on our laurels but consistently pursue our transformation roadmap. After leveraging synergies from the merger and the transformation of our business model, we will now focus on selective investments mainly in the Hotels and Cruises segments and efficiency enhancement. We will also make a priority of continued digitalisation, which opens up new opportunities for TUI at all levels. Especially with our broad customer portfolio, the potential of Artificial Intelligence offer high chances for optimisation. At our meetings, we regularly discussed the strategic development of our business model with the Executive Board. To implement this, following comprehensive review and discussion, the Supervisory Board approved a number of key acquisition projects, in particular the repurchase of incoming agencies from Hotelbeds Group, enabling us to expand our offering in the Destination Experiences segment from 23 to 49 countries. This segment was further reshaped with the acquisition of Musement, transforming the segment from offline to a fully digitalised business. We also approved investments in a new generation of TUI Cruises ships and the construction of a further expedition liner for the fleet operated by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Looking ahead to future challenges, another major priority of our deliberations in the Supervisory Board was Brexit. Throughout the year, we paid detailed attention to the various scenarios and the resulting potential impacts on our business model as well as measures to be derived. As in this year, Corporate Governance will be another focus area next year. The UK Corporate Governance Code was recently fundamentally revised. Meanwhile, the commission in charge of the German Code is also planning to carry out a major review from the middle of next year. Let me use this opportunity to thank Sir Michael Hodgkinson on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board for his outstanding efforts and commitment as a member of the TUI AG Supervisory Board. Sir Michael Hodgkinson has rendered lasting services above all to the merger of the two TUI companies and the subsequent integration management. The same applies to our former CFO Horst Baier, who stepped down from the Executive Board towards the end of the financial year. He was instrumental in shaping our organisation's successful course over a long period of time. We would like to thank both of them and wish them all the best for their future. After 14 years of active participation, Mrs Carmen Riu Güell will resign her mandate at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 12 February 2019. She has made a very intensive contribution to the strategy discussion, particularly in the restructuring of our hotel business, and has set important accents. It will then be proposed to the Annual General Meeting to elect Mr Joan Trian Riu to replace her as member of the Supervisory Board. Mr Joan Trian Riu has extensive knowledge and experience in the tourism business and finance. Cooperation between the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board In a stock corporation under German law, there is a mandatory strict separation of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board. While the management of the company is the exclusive task of the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board is in charge of advising and overseeing the Executive Board. As the oversight body, the Supervisory Board provided on-going advice and supervision for the Executive Board in managing the Company in FY 2018, as required by the law, the Articles of Association and its own Terms of Reference. Its actions were guided by the principles of good and responsible corporate governance. Our monitoring activities essentially served to ensure that the management of business operations and the management of the Group were lawful, orderly, fit for purpose and commercially robust. The individual advisory and oversight tasks of the Supervisory Board are set out in Terms of Reference. Accordingly, the Supervisory Board is, for instance, closely involved in entrepreneurial planning processes and the discussion of strategic projects and issues. Moreover, there is a defined list of specific Executive Board decisions requiring the consent of the Supervisory Board, some of which call for detailed review in advance and require the analysis of complex facts and circumstances from a supervisory and consultant perspective (own business judgement). TUI AG falls within the scope of the German Industrial Co-Determination Act (MitbestG). Its Supervisory Board is therefore composed of an equal number of shareholder representatives and employee representatives. Employee representatives within the meaning of the Act include a senior manager (section 5 (3) of the German Works Council Constitution Act) and three trade union representatives. All Supervisory Board members have the same rights and obligations and they all have one vote in voting processes. In the event of a tie, a second round of voting can take place according to the Terms of Reference for the Supervisory Board, in which case I as Chairman of the Supervisory Board have the casting vote. In written and verbal reports, the Executive Board provided us with regular, timely and comprehensive information at our meetings and outside our meetings. The reports encompassed all relevant facts about strategic development, planning, business

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2018 02:19 ET (07:19 GMT)