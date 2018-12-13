Cyient Moves to Upgraded Office in Peoria Heights, IL, to Support its Business Unit Expansion

~New facility will house an experience center along with larger electrical and electronic lab for developing and testing new products~



PEORIA, Illinois, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, digital, network, and operations management solutions, announced that it has relocated to the Peoria Heights Executive Building in Peoria Heights. Cyient's Industrial, Energy & Natural Resources business Unit (I&ENR BU) occupies close to 10,000 square feet of space in the Peoria Solutions Center (PSC), where the company supports all areas of delivery, from product engineering of mechanical system design, electronics, digital, and the Internet of Things to physical product development. In addition, all required business functions are represented within the building, including finance, HR, recruiting, and sales.

The office expansion includes an experience center, which provides a full view of Cyient's global capabilities and solutions. It also houses a larger electrical and electronics lab, including electrostatic discharge safe workstations, a 3D printing machine, and a mechanical prototype development area, which provides the capability to develop and test new products. The new office is built around the theme of open culture and collaboration that encourages innovative thinking, strategic planning and solution building.

Explaining why the move was such an important one, Senior Vice President of Cyient's I&ENR BU, Katie Cook, said, "Our investment in the new office aligns well with the Industrial 4.0 trend towards the digital/IoT space and our corporate goal of driving industry leading solutions to our clients as a design-build-maintain partner. This office will support our continued growth in the industry and strengthen our local presence as an innovative solutions center."

Vice President/Director of Leasing for Cullinan Properties, Ltd., Kathleen Brill, added, "We are excited to have Cyient as part of this historical building, which has been home to many influential businesses. With Cyient's advanced engineering, analytic and manufacturing solution offerings, they are a perfect fit to join this innovative family."

Cyient is excited about the impact this critical move will have on its ability to grow its end-to-end product development offerings, including providing customers in North America with a local solution center.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital and operations management solutions to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with their domain knowledge and technical expertise, to help clients solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build, maintain partner that takes solution ownership across the value chain, Cyient empowers its clients to focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With a client-centric approach and a workforce of more than 15,000 in 21 countries, Cyient combines global delivery with proximity to its clients to function as their extended team. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources. For more information, please visit www.cyient.com Follow news about the company at @Cyient

About the Peoria Heights Executive Building, Peoria Heights, IL

Built in 1895, the Peoria Heights Executive Building has been home to numerous historically significant businesses. Best known and commonly referred to as the Pabst Building, it once housed Pabst Blue Ribbon brewing operations. Current tenants include: OSF Foundation, Pettet Jewelry Designs, True North Insurance and The Kim Group.

For further media inquiries, please write to Nikita.Gupta@cyient.com

