Luminous Ventures, an early stage venture fund focused on breakthrough technologies and applied science, today announced that it has spun-out from growth capital fund, White Cloud Capital. The Luminous Ventures portfolio includes Synthace, Hadean, BioBeats, and FaceSoft.

Today, Synthace, the company behind the leading cloud software platform for automating and improving the success rate of biological research and development, announced the closing of a $25.6m Series B financing round led by Horizons Ventures with additional investment from Luminous.

Tim Fell, CEO at Synthace, commented:Luminous is a very rare commodity a European VC with a true Silicon Valley mind and skill set. Added value means properly rolling their sleeves up and joining in, whether it is to help shape go-to-market strategy, build detailed models or generally identify and remove friction points to accelerate the business."

Luminous Ventures, a $30m fund, backed by a network of families, invests from Seed onwards into European companies developing frontier technologies. It backs founders with a vision to change the world with breakthrough technologies and applied science.

Isabel Fox, Partner at Luminous Ventures, commented: "We are delighted to see Synthace close its Series B with Horizons Ventures. We like to be the first venture investor, dare to invest where others don't and back founders with a big vision. Synthace is exactly that story with an exceptional team."

The firm's partners Isabel Fox and Lomax Ward have worked together on building the portfolio for the past three years.

Lomax Ward, Partner at Luminous Ventures, comments: "We are in the most promising period of scientific and technological advances. We believe the rising stars among high-growth startups, especially in Europe, are to be found in deep-tech.

We are fortunate to count as investors some of the world's most respected founders and families. Many of our limited partners have built significant businesses across a number of different sectors and geographies. They are always willing to help us and our start-ups with patient capital, co-investments and their network of global contacts," concluded Lomax Ward.

-ENDS-

About Luminous Ventures

Luminous Ventures is a venture firm based in London investing in seed and early stage applied science and technology ventures across Europe. For more information please visit www.luminous.vc.

Follow Luminous Ventures

Join the Twitter Conversation

Join us on LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181213005092/en/

Contacts:

Isabel Fox

pr@luminous.vc

07867488769