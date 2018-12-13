Large Brazilian Dairy Producer Chooses MiX Telematics for Fleet Management

SAO PAULO, Brazil, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MiX Telematics, a leading global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, is proud to announce that it has been selected by a large dairy company in Brazil to help address their safety, security, efficiency and compliance needs.

As one of the largest dairy companies in Brazil, the company produces over seven million litres of milk a day in multiple states across the country. MiX Telematics's premium fleet management solution is helping the company ensure that over 450 vehicles in their fleet are equipped with a world-class telematics system to improve the efficiency of their vehicles and keep their drivers safe through in-cab driving coaching.

This popular brand's challenge of keeping their vehicles running on-time and reliably meant that they had to have the data intelligence to make the right decisions at the right time. With MiX Fleet Manager's comprehensive reporting capabilities, the company is able to monitor their vehicles and help reduce of the risk of accidents through driver coaching.

"We wanted to help this company maintain their reputation as a trusted brand amongst consumers. Their portfolio of over 100 products and manufacturing plants spread across Brazil requires their transport and distribution network to operate seamlessly. MiX Telematics is pleased to be helping them achieve this through MiX Fleet Manager, a globally renowned telematics solution," said Luiz Munhoz, Managing Director, MiX Telematics Brazil.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 700,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com