Industry-leading IP geolocation intelligence implemented for precision targeting

Digital Element, the global IP geolocation data and services provider, has today announced that specialist online advertising and marketing platform, Adnuntius, has chosen its NetAcuity PulseTM technology to improve targeting capabilities for its global publishing and marketing clients.

Adnuntius provides a holistic solution for data utilisation, programmatic buying and selling, and effective ad serving to clients internationally. By deploying Digital Element's NetAcuity Pulse IP intelligence, Adnuntius will achieve the highest level of geotargeting available for its clients, right down to a hyper-local postcode level. The identification of connection type and speed, mobile carrier and internet service provider also helps Adnuntius' clients to effectively build highly accurate targeting profiles.

"We enable publishers and marketers to reach the right audience with the right ad in the right context," commented Stian Remaad, CEO and Co-Founder Adnuntius. "When a user goes to a webpage using Adnuntius technology, our data enables our clients to serve the most relevant ads using a range of parameters. The accuracy of our data is key to everything we do, and we seek out the best data partners in the industry to ensure we deliver the ultimate service to our clients. Digital Element is a market leader in the provision of IP geolocation data, and our previous experience of its services meant we were in no doubt they would be the right partner for us."

Digital Element's NetAcuity Pulse uses a network of IP location information derived from mobile devices, billions of on-device-location transactions, and internet routing infrastructure. This very precise yet privacy-sensitive global online targeting method is based on where a user is located and connected at a specific point in time, regardless of device. Information can include whether or not the connection is being made through a wifi network, the user's point-in-time geographic location, and whether a home or business hotspot is in use. The benefits of using intelligent and precise targeting at scale include increased revenues, better return on investment, stronger brand loyalty, and improved consumer engagement.

"Adnuntius must deliver the most effective personalised campaigns possible for its clients, and we're delighted to be able to help," commented Kate Owen, Digital Element's VP of Northern Europe. "Our highly accurate, valid and reliable data enables the best targeting capabilities technically possible while respecting and maintaining user anonymity. Advertisers and agencies have justifiably high expectations and only by using the best data available can these be met. By getting that right, technically-driven companies like Adnuntius can help their clients achieve high consumer engagement and response levels, and optimise overall campaign efficiency."

Adnuntius joins Digital Element's portfolio of high-profile clients, which includes: Adobe, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Videology, Bidtheatre, Cxense, MediaMath, Adform, BBC, Discovery Networks, Platform161, Hubspot, Vibrant Media, Ogilvy, Voluum Schibsted, and many others.

About Digital Element

Since 1999, Digital Element has been providing global geolocation data and services that bring anytime, anywhere relevance and context to online initiatives-from desktops to mobile devices. The company's patented technology has been certified and accredited to deliver real-time access to accurate and reliable location intelligence without invading Internet users' privacy. For nearly two decades, many of the world's largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element's technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent fraud.

Visit http://www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook.

Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy Inc.

About Adnuntius

Adnuntius offers a full-stack platform for publishers, marketers and technology companies who want to execute a data-driven and effective marketing and advertising strategy. The company provides a holistic solution for data utilization, programmatic buying and selling, and effective advertisement serving to clients internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Norway.

Visit http://www.adnuntius.com for more information.

