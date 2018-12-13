Atos recognized as a Leader in Global IoT Services

Paris, December 13, 2018

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation,has been named a Leader by global analyst firm Forrester in The Forrester Wave: Global IoT Services For Connected Business Operations, Q4 2018[1]. We believe this makes Atos a good choice for companies looking for effective IoT services to grow their connected business operations.

According to the research, IoT is inextricably linked to organizations' broader digital transformation efforts: 59% of global services decision makers at enterprises are investing or planning to invest in IoT solutions to underpin their firm's digital transformations - ingesting information and context through sensors from the physical world and taking actions based on digital insights.

Forrester's report identifies and evaluates 14 of the most significant IoT services providers according to 27 evaluation criteria, based on the strength of their current offering, strategy and market presence.

Atos offers Atos Codex IoT Services (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-codex-insight-driven-outcomes/atos-codex-iot), a comprehensive set of IoT applications, blueprints, platforms, and business services, as well as development, hosting, and integration services on both its own and on partner platforms, in particular on Siemens MindSphere (https://atos.net/en/solutions/industry-4-0-the-industrial-internet-of-things/atos-services-siemens-mindsphere). Atos has been one of the first partners to enter the MindSphere ecosystem by developing an approach to Manufacturing IoT exploitation (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_10_17/atos-siemens-team-enable-enterprises-deploy-iot-applications-private-cloud) and leveraging Atos and Siemens combined expertise in Machine Intelligence.

Atos' broad IoT offering also includes ready-to-use vertical solutions from Worldline and IoT Security solutions (https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security/internet-of-things-cloud-security).

"We are delighted with this evaluation, which, in our opinion, recognizes Atos' strong capabilities and willingness to collaborate with other vendors - that customers highlight as a key differentiator," said Eric Grall, Senior Executive VP, Head of Global Operations at Atos. "We continue to extend our partner ecosystem and innovation center presence to align with evolving IoT market requirements."

Atos' IoT solutions address a variety of markets, such as connected vehicles, connected home, industrial IoT, retail, healthcare, smart grid, energy and utilities. The Group roadmap focuses on integrating new technologies like blockchain, cognitive learning, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning. Atos also provides multiplatform integration solutions to help firms manage the growing volume and complexity of IoT data across technologies and business processes.

Atos recently became the official IoT partner for Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (Coca-Cola HBC) (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_07_03/atos-becomes-official-iot-partner-coca-cola-hellenic-bottling-company), one of the world's largest bottlers for The Coca-Cola Company with operations in 28 countries in Europe, Russia & Nigeria serving approximately 595 million consumers.

[1] The Forrester Wave: Global IoT Services For Connected Business Operations, Q4 2018 by Bill Martorelli and Michele Pelino, December 2018

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 13 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, Unify and Worldline. Atos is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

