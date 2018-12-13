Drayson Technologies Limited: Drayson Technologies signs a technology licensing agreement with CardLab for the use of Freevolt world leading energy-harvesting technology to power biometric smartcards

PRESS RELEASE

[date] December 2018 - Drayson Technologies (Europe) Limited today announces it has signed a technology licensing agreement with CardLab to integrate Freevolt energy harvesting technology into CardLab's powered biometric smartcard solutions, in applications that include payment credit and debit cards, e-Passports, ID cards, security passes and medical information cards.

Customers are set to benefit from the partnership that will see Drayson Technologies' personnel based in the UK working closely alongside Denmark's CardLab to combine their respective solutions into an integrated card that unlocks a new era of smart card security and enables cards to work in a low power reader environment.

Freevolt smart card harvesting solutions currently outperform all other solutions on the market- providing between 2-3 times more available power for contactless transactions, which typically take less than 1 second. Drayson Technologies' patented Freevolt technology enables a new generation of payment smartcards, e-Passports, ID cards, security passes and medical cards by harvesting additional power that provides improved security, reduced transaction times at payment and access terminals and full functionality at all readers. CardLab have over 15 years' experience in the smart card market and are committed to working with Drayson Technologies in rolling out biometric smart cards on a world-wide basis, powered by Freevolt technology. Freevolt uses existing manufacturing techniques and components, is compliant with the size and thickness required for existing smart and credit card standards and is ready for mass manufacture.

Gonzalo de Gisbert, Head of Product, Drayson Technologies, said: "Fraud is increasing year on year, with enhanced securities measures inhibited by the lack of available power. Drayson Technologies can overcome this problem through its innovative Freevolt technology, built on years of experience in radio frequency harvesting. This partnership with CardLab is a fantastic validation of the impact and utility Freevolt provides, able to make fraud prevention a reality and put it in the hands of everyone."

Frank Sandeløv, CEO, CardLab, said: "CardLab has created card solutions to help fight fraud, identity theft, provide unique identity and simultaneous full privacy protection. A large part of such cards are based on energy harvesting solutions and until now, the available energy harvesting solutions have been unable to produce sufficient power to make cards work in all terminals. The collaboration between Drayson Technologies and CardLab changes the situation dramatically making is possible to harvest sufficient energy from all contactless terminals. After thorough testing Drayson Technologies have been selected as supplier due to its unique performance and strong IPR protection."

About Drayson Technologies and Freevolt

Drayson Technologies is the UK based developer of Freevolt, global award-winning patented technologies that recycle RF energy from the carrier waveform of radio transmission networks (NFC, cellular & Wi-Fi) in order to power low energy electrical devices such as smart cards, sensors, and wearables. The Company is providing Freevolt and the associated technology stack under licence to its customers.

About CardLab

CardLab is a world leading technology provider to the powered smart card industry and is a company developing and commercializing ISO 7810 compliant secure card products including:

Full "System on Card" biometric authentication based on Fingerprints FPC1080A swipe scanner and FPC1300-series T-Shape touch sensor",

communication controlled RFID cards (Jammer & MuteCards),

"All In One" card solution platform and other card solutions customized to customer specifications and adapted to three key areas; payment, access control and ID cards.

CardLab is a DK based card development and manufacturing company with manufacturing partners in China and Thailand and own card lamination factory in Thailand. In collaboration with industry leading partners and suppliers, CardLab has developed sustainable electronic card systems and production methods and do today offer unparalleled technical design and manufacturing support for card solutions including scalable security levels and existing infrastructure compatibility making implementation cost affordable for end users.

