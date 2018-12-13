Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Dec 13, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) headquarters will relocate to a new office space in Tamachi, Tokyo from January 7, 2019 due to the reconstruction of the current office building.Located in msb Tamachi- Tamachi Station Tower S Building - directly connected with JR Tamachi Station Shibaura Exit, the new headquarters will improve employee productivity, performance and motivation by offering an ideal workplace along with improved IT environment and tools. MMC is promoting work reform and diversity to foster work-life balance for employees, including those who take childcare or nursing care.New Office Address, as of January 7, 2019:24/F to 30/Fmsb Tamachi - Tamachi Station Tower S1-21, Shibaura 3-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-8410(Reception desk is located on the 3rd floor)