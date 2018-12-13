ISLE 2019 Set to Gather Thousands of SIGN & LED industry Leaders in China

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE), one of the flagship events in the industry, will be held from March 3-6, 2019 in Area B of the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China, welcoming LED manufacturers, distributors, service vendors, and advertisement companies, as well as government departments and end users.

The annual exhibition, which attracted 230,000 visitors in 2018, will gather together large professional purchasing groups from 18 countries including the US, Germany, Russia, Japan and South Korea, as well as more than 18,000 exhibitor companies from across the world and international professional buyers from over a hundred countries next year. Exhibitor companies will include both premium domestic enterprises and well-known overseas brands such as Absen, Aoto,Yeard, Lightking, Liantronics, Yes Tech, Epson, HP, Suda, One Laser, Keundo and Ace.

Cutting-edge Oriented

ISLE 2019 will have three exhibit areas featuring products from LED display screens and lighting to 3D displays, Mini LED, COB, smart media and smart advertising signs, as well as cutting-edge LED equipment.

Sign & LED products are widely used for advertising, 4A, event planning, stage performances, audio-visual, security monitoring, education, business, department stores, hotels, conference systems, exhibition halls, stadiums, and more.

ISLE Onsite Conference

ISLE will include a four-day forum centering on hot industry topics. The full list of conferences is as follows:

Advertising Annual Conference China LED Industry (New Technology) Forum Seminar about Smart Cities and Smart Architects Seminar about 5G, IOT Eco-friendly Exhibition Construction Material Forum Sign Industry Forum Sign products and designs Awards Japan LED industry seminar O2O Purchase Pavilion New Products (LED Displays: Mini LEDs, COB technology) Release Conference

Special Offers

Large groups visiting ISLE will be eligible for substantial travel benefits:

More than 6 people: Complimentary hotel accommodation

More than 8 people: Receive an additional special gift

More than 12 people: Complimentary interpreter service during the event

Pre-register now at: http://en.isle.org.cn/en/envisitorapplication.html

Powerful Organizer

The 2019 ISLE, organized by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd and the China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp. (CFTE), is a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform for professional, charismatic and intelligent advertising signs.

Contact:

Ms. Suyi Bi +86-20-89268218 bishuyi@cantonfairad.com Ms. Sarah Li +86-20-89268248 lizefan@isle.org.cn Mr. Sparta Zhang +86-20-89268292 zhanghuilong@isle.org.cn

