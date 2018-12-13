Sharaf DG and PointsPay by Loylogic to Provide Points Redemption Choices for Leading Loyalty Programs

ZURICH, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sharaf DG and PointsPay announce an exciting new Exclusive partnership that allows loyalty program members to redeem points when shopping online. As such, Members of major loyalty programs like Etihad Guest and Smiles by Etisalat are now able to spend their miles or points at Sharaf DG.com by simply logging to their accounts and making payments in easy 3 steps process.

PointsPay created by Loylogic is a payment button that offers registered merchants the opportunity to tap into the global pool of millions of loyalty points, enabling members of participating programs to redeem or collect points whilst shopping online. Driven by the incentive to engage their members, loyalty programs promote PointsPay merchants across their marketing channels, boosting website traffic for the merchants and driving new customer spend. The simple one-step integration of the PointsPay button into their webpage is helping Sharaf DG to acquire a completely new customer base of affluent loyalty members and drive incremental revenue.

Sharaf DG brand is currently no 1 specialty retailer and No 2 online player in the market. With over 25,000 electronic products and accessories to choose from reputed international brands supported by in-house authorized service center for major IT and mobility brands like Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo. Sharaf DG's distinctive style of enhancing customer lifestyle has left an indelible mark on the consumers mind. The company prides itself with their exemplary service and product knowledge at store level, coupled with the widest range of electronics available at the best value.

Dominic Hofer, Founder & CEO of Loylogic, shares his views on the collaboration: "We're excited to have launched PointsPay with Sharaf DG, one of the leading online brands in the Middle East and a powerful addition to the PointsPay network. Loyalty program members are always seeking new ways to use or collect more miles and points. PointsPay is completely re-defining how members can spend and collect online, directly with the brands they love and where they normally shop. This ultimately drives more engagement and satisfaction for all parties involved. Sharaf DG's compelling product offering and customer focus align perfectly with our strategy and hence made it a natural fit for PointsPay."

Nilesh Khalkho, the CEO of Sharaf DG said, "As UAE's leading electronics platform, a delightful customer experience stands as a prime value for Sharaf DG. We are excited to add more payment choices which are simple, safe and add to the convenience of our customers. With PointsPay, we expand the customer access along with all other online payment methods like credit or debit card/ cash on delivery etc."

PointsPay is the powerful yet simple one-button solution which empowers loyalty program members to seamlessly shop with their points or miles directly at the participating merchant's online shop. It provides a unique triple checkout possibility, letting the loyalty program member collect or redeem their loyalty currency, or to pay using a combination of points and cash. Members then even earn points back on the cash component spent. PointsPay delivers value to all stakeholders in the ecosystem. It is a solution created by Switzerland-based Loylogic, the world's leading innovator and creator of points' experiences, insights, commerce and engagement. Loylogic caters to both present and future needs in delivering powerful solutions which amplify engagement and build loyalty.

Sharaf DG is one of the leading powerhouse retailers and UAE's first ever big-box concept. The brand currently has 30 stores and operates in 4 major markets of GCC namely United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman & Egypt today and significant online presence.

