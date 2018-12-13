DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: DFV: Amazon Alexa now with monthly payments and liability insurance

FRANKFURT AM MAIN / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2018 / The Insurtech DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG continues its vision of insurance sales via Amazon Echo and introduces monthly payments. In addition, the insurance portfolio, which is offered through Alexa, as announced in October, also expands.

Dr. Stefan M. Knoll, CEO of DFV: "Thanks to our flexible, event- and java-basedIT we are able to sell insurance via Amazon Echo. The use of AmazonPay as a payment method is another sign of the company's digital capability. The next step is to offer more and more of our products during Amazon Echo."

Since this december , the Frankfurt based Insurtech also offers, as first insurance company worldwide, liability insurance via Alexa. So customers can handle the complete conclusion of a liability insurance on Amazon Echo from the advice to the payment.

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (German Family Insurance)

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A0KPM74) was founded in 2007 as an insurance start-up with the aim of offering insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("simple, sensible"). The Insurtech is known for its award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health and nursing care insurance as well as accident and property insurance). With all-digital product design and digital voice assistant connectivity, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry.

Further information at: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

