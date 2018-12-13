Wound Debridement Market Worth $6.97 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 6.10%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global wound debridement market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.97 billion by 2025 at a 6.10% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising cases of injuries that require cleaning and removal of necrotic tissue are leading to increasing demand for wound debridement products.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Wound debridement products help in eliminating or reducing the load of microbes and toxins that inhibit wound healing. Increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity escalates the level of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers. As per the International Diabetes Federation, the incidence of diabetes is expected to reach 642.0 million by 2040. Prevention of wound infection is one of the major concerns for diabetic patients, making wound debridement vital. With increase in number of diabetics in U.S., demand for wound debridement is on a rise. Burns are the most common wounds and account for around 195,000 deaths annually. This, in addition to rise in awareness regarding the importance of wound debridement, is expected to positively affect the market in the coming years.

Development of advanced wound debridement products is also boosting market growth. For instance, launch of keratin-based wound care products that are used along with dressings have proven to be extremely helpful in wound re-epithelialization. The keratin matrix is absorbed in the wound and eliminates the need for dressing change. Such developments are anticipated to create growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Wound Debridement Market Analysis Report By Product (Gels, Ointments & Creams), By Method, By Wound Type (Diabetic Foot, Pressure Ulcers), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wound-debridement-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Gels accounted for the largest share by product in 2017 due to advantages such as no inflammation, reduced bleeding, and safe removal of necrotic tissues without causing infection

By wound type, diabetic foot ulcers are estimated to form the fastest growing segment due to high prevalence of diabetes. About 15.0% of diabetic foot ulcers result in amputation. Therefore, need to heal the wound in its nascent stage is necessary

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Progressive economy, reforms to improve infrastructure, high unmet needs of a massive population, and availability of skilled labor is expected to drive the market in this region

is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Progressive economy, reforms to improve infrastructure, high unmet needs of a massive population, and availability of skilled labor is expected to drive the market in this region Major players in this market include Acelity L.P. Inc.; Smith & Nephew; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Coloplast A/S; ConvaTec Group; Paul Hartmann ; Mölnlycke Health Care; Lohmann & Rauscher; Medline Industries; and Integra Lifesciences.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Scar Treatment Market - The global scar treatment market size was valued at USD 13.76 billion in 2015



The global scar treatment market size was valued at in 2015 Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market - The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size was valued at USD 60.6 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.



The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size was valued at in 2015 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market - The global surgical instrument tracking systems market size was valued at over USD 83.5 million in 2015 and is projected to grow at 18.6% over the forecast period.



The global surgical instrument tracking systems market size was valued at over in 2015 and is projected to grow at 18.6% over the forecast period. Pulse Oximeters Market - The global pulse oximeters market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow with CAGR of 6.15% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global wound debridement market on the basis of product, method, wound type, end use, and region:

Wound Debridement Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Gels Ointment & Creams Surgical Devices Medical Gauze & Pads Ultrasonic Devices Others

Wound Debridement Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Autolytic Enzymatic Surgical Mechanical Others

Wound Debridement Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pressure ulcer Diabetic foot ulcer Venous leg ulcer Burn wounds Others

Wound Debridement End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospital Homecare Others

Wound Debridement Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com