13.12.2018
Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

London, December 13

13 December 2018

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Dividend Declaration

The Fund is pleased to declare a first interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2019. This dividend will be payable to shareholders on the register as at 21 December 2018 with an associated ex-dividend date of 20 December 2018 and a payment date of 18 January 2019.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080


