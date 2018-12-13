Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

13 December 2018



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Dividend Declaration

The Fund is pleased to declare a first interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2019. This dividend will be payable to shareholders on the register as at 21 December 2018 with an associated ex-dividend date of 20 December 2018 and a payment date of 18 January 2019.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080