As 2018 draws to a close, Juniper Research has drawn up a list of predictions for the coming year, all neatly wrapped up as the top trends for the technology industry for 2018.

Top Ten Tech Predictions for 2019

The full list of Juniper's Top Ten Tech Predictions follow below, with each prediction explained in more detail in the free report and slide set available to download from the Juniper Research website, while a commentary on the slides can also be accessed here.

1. Adversarial Machine Learning Becomes Key for Security Fraud Prevention

2. AI (Artificial Intelligence) to Enhance EDGE Computing Power in IoT Systems

3. Banking-as-a-Service Economy Emerges

4. RCS Messaging to Contest Chatbots OTT Business Platforms

5. Robotic Process Automation Ramps Up

6. Voice Assistants Become a Service-Led Market

7. Automotive OEMs to Disrupt Established Business Models

8. Blockchain Moves into the Food Chain

9. Loot Boxes to be Banned Across Europe North America

10. Chatbots to Play Central Role in Insurance Claims Process

Adversarial Machine Learning to Gain Traction

Juniper has identified 2019 as the year in which adversarial machine learning will gain traction in sectors such as healthcare and advertising, where protection of huge amounts and types of sensitive data is a high priority.

The company argued that the technology would increasingly be required as a means of identifying weaknesses of machine learning algorithms during the learning and identification process, while enforcing the protection and integrity and validity of data in these systems.

Meanwhile, Juniper believes that 2019 will be the year when AI will be combined with EDGE computing in IoT systems; enabling faster processing of IoT applications, and delivering improved data filtering, automation and workload distribution.

The white paper also claimed that a banking-as-a-service economy would emerge; allowing technology-focused players to offer services across a wide range of new platforms.

