DOC Research Institute Launches its First Essay Competition for Young International Researchers

BERLIN, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute (DOC) announces the launch of 'My Country, Our World in 2030', an essay competition for researchers under the age of 28 from Council of Europe member states and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The competition is part of a project exploring young people's expectations for the future of their own countries, Europe, and the wider world.

The competition was organised to mark the May 2019 European elections, in collaboration with the Department of History of Eastern Europe at Humboldt University and a number of other international partner institutions.

DOC CEO Jean-Christophe Bas said: "Europe's young people have more at stake in their future than ever before, as the continent confronts challenges such as increased migration, the rise of populism, digital disruption, and Brexit. DOC Research Institute wants to give young people a prominent voice in discussions working to find sustainable solutions to all of these issues and forging economic and social models that work for all. Our goal with this competition is to unearth exciting new ideas and new representatives of the generation that will shape Europe's future over the coming decades."

The authors of the best five essays will be invited to present their papers at a public event hosted by DOC in Berlin, and at the 2019 DOC Rhodes Forum in the presence of heads of state, researchers, policy-makers, journalists, and representatives of institutions such as the OECD. The winners will also receive awards that include travel opportunities, free participation in summer-school programmes, and laptops.

Entries may be up to 5,000 words, and will be judged by a panel of international academics, journalists, and policymakers. The deadline for submissions is 15 March 2019, and the winners will be announced in May or June.

More information can be found on the DOC's website at https://doc-research.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/My-Country_final_web.pdf

