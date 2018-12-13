The French renewable energy fair confirmed the central role of solar in the country's energy transition. Despite the current difficult political situation, the event attracted more visitor and exhibitor numbers than ever. Read on to discover the four key takeaways from this year's EnerGaïa.France's leading renewable energy event had two important missions this year: (i) build on the success of the 2017 event by further growing the presence of the solar PV industry; and (ii) provide a clear roadmap for solar, and other renewables, to transform the country's energy landscape, which is still ...

