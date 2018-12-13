EIB - EIB announces funding programme of EUR 50bn in 2019

EIB announces funding programme of EUR 50 billion in 2019

The EIB estimates its funding needs for 2019 at EUR 50 billion. The EIB Board of Directors in its December meeting approved a borrowing authorization of up to EUR 55bn, allowing for upside flexibility.

The EIB has completed its 2018 funding programme of EUR 60 billion - the amount announced for the year.

The total bond redemptions for 2019 are estimated at EUR 61.5 billion. Redemptions in 2018 amount to EUR 46.8 billion..

Contacts:

Investor Relations: investor.relations@eib.org, +352 4379 53000

Background information on EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The Bank's strong credit standing is underpinned by exceptional asset quality, a strong capital base and liquidity, firm shareholder support, conservative risk management and a sound funding strategy.

