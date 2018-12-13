Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

TOKYO, Dec 13, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NSITEXE Inc., a next-generation semiconductor IP core design and development subsidiary of DENSO Corporation, will join the 11th AUTOMOTIVE WORLD to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from Wednesday, January 16 to Friday, January 18, 2019.At the event, NSITEXE will exhibit a test chip that uses a semiconductor IP core (Data Flow Processor: DFP) that it is developing, as well as a test circuit board.Since being established in September 2017, NSITEXE has been building partnerships with companies including ThinCI Inc. a North American startup with key technology for high-performance semiconductors, to accelerate the development of the DFP. NSITEXE has developed a system on a chip (SoC) to demonstrate the performance of the DFP and a circuit board to activate this SoC, and begun their trial production. Moreover, NSITEXE plans to start demonstration tests on the DFP, using these test chip and circuit board in the spring of 2019.In addition to a DFP, the new SoC has two types of CPUs and multiple interface functions. Demonstration tests will be conducted to check how a DFP works when used in a vehicle and when used with different embedded system applications, as well as to improve the performance of next-generation DFPs.NSITEXE will continue to offer better semiconductor technology that brings more benefits to society.For inquiries regarding this document, please use the contact form on NSITEXE's at https://nsitexe.com/About NSITEXE, Inc.NSITEXE, Inc., a subsidiary of DENSO Corporation since 2017 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a leading developer of semiconductor intellectual property (IP) cores. NSITEXE's advanced semiconductor components are key for in-vehicle environment and safety technologies, such as advanced driving assistance systems and automated driving in next-generation vehicles. DENSO has long refined in-vehicle semiconductor technologies and NSITEXE continues its mission to develop the advanced technologies delivering an environmentally friendly, safe and secure automotive society. Beyond automotive, NSITEXE's powerful yet efficient semiconductor processors and sensors can be applied to industrial settings, smart homes and more. For additional information, go to nsitexe.com/en/.About DensoDENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan has more than 220 subsidiaries in 35 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs approximately 170,000 people worldwide. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, totaled US$48.1 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 8.8% of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges.For more information, please go to www.denso.com.