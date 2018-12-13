National Milk Records Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, December 13
13 December 2018
NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC
('NMR' or the 'Company')
Director/PDMR Shareholding
National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, has been notified that Andy Warne and Mark Frankcom, both of whom are Directors of the Company, have acquired ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as set out below, through the reinvestment of dividend income.
|Director
|Number of Ordinary Shares acquired
|Price per Ordinary Share
|Andy Warne
|527
198
|125.75p
125.00p
|Mark Frankcom
|389
|125.75p
Following these transactions, Andy Warne is interested in 96,627 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.5% of the Company's issued Ordinary Shares and Mark Frankcom is interested in 21,839 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1% of the Company's issued Ordinary Shares.
The Directors of NMR are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Andy Warne
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Managing Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|National Milk Records plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800WRKB3WOUGNGN83
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.25p each
ISIN: GB00B5TWCQ18
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|527 Ordinary Shares at 125.75p per share
198 Ordinary Shares at 125.00p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|725 Ordinary Shares
125.55p per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 December 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Frankcom
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Finance Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|National Milk Records plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800WRKB3WOUGNGN83
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.25p each
ISIN: GB00B5TWCQ18
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|389 Ordinary Shares at 125.75p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 December 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market