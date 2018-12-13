sprite-preloader
National Milk Records Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 13

13 December 2018

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

('NMR' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, has been notified that Andy Warne and Mark Frankcom, both of whom are Directors of the Company, have acquired ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as set out below, through the reinvestment of dividend income.

DirectorNumber of Ordinary Shares acquiredPrice per Ordinary Share
Andy Warne527
198		125.75p
125.00p
Mark Frankcom389125.75p

Following these transactions, Andy Warne is interested in 96,627 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.5% of the Company's issued Ordinary Shares and Mark Frankcom is interested in 21,839 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1% of the Company's issued Ordinary Shares.

The Directors of NMR are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

National Milk Records plc
Andy Warne, Managing Director


Mark Frankcom, Finance Director
+44-7970-009-141
andyw@nmr.co.uk

+44-7458-002-444
markf@nmr.co.uk
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Duncan Vasey
Mark Anwyl		+44-20-7220-9796
Blytheweigh (Financial PR)
Megan Ray
Rachael Brooks		+44-20-7138-3204

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAndy Warne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusManaging Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNational Milk Records plc
b)LEI213800WRKB3WOUGNGN83
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.25p each




ISIN: GB00B5TWCQ18
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)527 Ordinary Shares at 125.75p per share
198 Ordinary Shares at 125.00p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		725 Ordinary Shares
125.55p per share
e)Date of the transaction10 December 2018
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMark Frankcom
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFinance Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNational Milk Records plc
b)LEI213800WRKB3WOUGNGN83
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.25p each




ISIN: GB00B5TWCQ18
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)389 Ordinary Shares at 125.75p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price


N/A
e)Date of the transaction10 December 2018
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

