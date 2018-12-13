Data visualisation company announces participation in the Singapore Land Authority's geospatial technology initiative

GeoSpock - the extreme-scale, data integration company that provides analytics, builds insight, and enables predictions across space and time today announced a collaboration with the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) to drive large scale geospatial data processing and analytics. The introduction of GeoSpock's data processing engine will enable location intelligence and rapid visualisation, supporting GeoWorks in the drive to promote business growth and innovation across industries. GeoWorks was set up by the SLA as an industry centre to foster a vibrant geospatial ecosystem by connecting geospatial businesses, entrepreneurs, as well as users and support them with the resources and expertise to catalyse geospatial innovation and solutions.

For a start, GeoSpock will utilise the SLA's OneMap datasets for geospatial-temporal visualisation on GeoSpock's platform to accelerate business intelligence and insights. The collaboration will explore the use of GeoSpock's technology as a 'data ocean' for multiple disparate geo-temporal datasets to enable efficient cost optimisation of extreme-scale datasets, as well as the dynamic visual and programmatic analytical access for onward downstream use. The partnership will also utilise GeoSpock's technology to provide lightweight and fast 3D data processing; this vision includes the exploration and design of a centralised, accessible Smart City Operating System (OS).

Richard Baker, CEO at GeoSpock, comments: "GeoSpock is delighted to join GeoWorks and collaborate with the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) team. The development of data science and geospatial analytics at scale for use across Singapore is critical to support the country as it innovates for the future, and we are committed to their vision to advance spatial big data management and analytics, data science capabilities, and machine learning technologies."

SLA Geospatial and Data Director and Chief Data Officer Ng Siau Yong said: "Geospatial data and analytics empower both governments and businesses for effective and efficient decision-making, and the creation of applications that benefit the community. We are pleased to welcome GeoSpock to the GeoWorks community and look forward to sharing their expertise to facilitate the co-innovation of geospatial solutions."

GeoSpock provides a unique location intelligence platform that enables companies to access real-time data evaluation. Petabyte-level processing empowers decision makers to employ these insights to predict future scenarios. The data visualisation company is fast establishing itself as the de facto processing engine at the heart of next-generation smart infrastructure including smart cities and the Internet of Everything (IoE). The company is also powering future mobility applications, such as the management of autonomous vehicle fleets, by working with businesses across the automotive, telecoms, mobility, marine, media, and retail sectors.

