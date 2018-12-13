Cleartrip selects CleverTap's Customer Data Platform to Deliver Personalized Experiences at Hyperscale

Advanced customer engagement platform helps a leading travel brand with global presence to drive enterprise-wide experimentation and create phenomenal growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleartrip, the leading online travel aggregator in India and the Middle East, today announced that it is leveraging CleverTap's enterprise customer data platform to measure the impact of its engagement strategies through every touch point in the customer journey. Cleartrip leverages CleverTap to combine user data from online and offline sources to create exceptional experiences that revolutionize the travel industry.

"Cleartrip is building a culture of digital transformation by combining cross-functional data for a single view of the user in order to deliver personalized experiences that scale," said Suman De, Director of Product Management at Cleartrip. "CleverTap's marketing growth platform enables us to correlate data across devices and engagement channels for a KPI driven customer engagement strategy. In doing so, we are able to drive 3X ROI and improved user growth across customer lifecycle stages."

Whether it is searching, booking or simply browsing, Cleartrip wants to set a new bar in understanding user needs in real-time by delivering offers in the right micro-moments and customizing workflows based on loyalty, interests, and maturity. To do so, Cleartrip benefits from the following capabilities of the CleverTap platform:

Correlate data throughout the customer lifecycle: CleverTap's customer data platform (CDP) gives Cleartrip's growth team an ability to unify data from multiple sources in their technology stack that would otherwise live in silos. Its open event API and webhooks also allow teams to easily send user profile and event data from CleverTap to facilitate complex use cases in external systems.

CleverTap's customer data platform (CDP) gives Cleartrip's growth team an ability to unify data from multiple sources in their technology stack that would otherwise live in silos. Its open event API and webhooks also allow teams to easily send user profile and event data from CleverTap to facilitate complex use cases in external systems. Predict and influence business outcomes with marketing: CleverTap's segmentation engine and the creation of intent based user segments helps Cleartrip leverage machine learning for a goal-based marketing approach. Knowing the intent of every user allows Cleartrip's growth team to optimize messaging tactics personalized to each user - whether it is to convert fence-sitters into buyers or prevent uninstalls and more.

CleverTap's segmentation engine and the creation of intent based user segments helps Cleartrip leverage machine learning for a goal-based marketing approach. Knowing the intent of every user allows Cleartrip's growth team to optimize messaging tactics personalized to each user - whether it is to convert fence-sitters into buyers or prevent uninstalls and more. Solve user retention and growth challenges at scale: CleverTap's unified data platform is engineered to perform at hyperscale. Cross-functional teams across Cleartrip leverage CleverTap's purpose built martech platform to measure the impact of omnichannel customer experiences on key metrics like conversions, revenue and overall performance of campaigns.

CleverTap's unified data platform is engineered to perform at hyperscale. Cross-functional teams across Cleartrip leverage CleverTap's purpose built martech platform to measure the impact of omnichannel customer experiences on key metrics like conversions, revenue and overall performance of campaigns. Facilitate high-volume delivery of contextual messages: Cleartrip is able to trigger contextually relevant messages in real-time based on user's preferred time and channel. Using machine learning and real-time analytics, each offer or discount coupon sent is personalized based on user behavior and attributes to maximize ROI.

"Enterprises have struggled to break down silos and develop data science driven engagement strategies that scale. CleverTap is solving this problem with a combination of CDP, analytics and engagement that allows organizations to aggregate data and consistently deliver exceptional omnichannel customer experiences", said Sunil Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at CleverTap.

About CleverTap

CleverTap helps consumer brands retain their users for life. It is a powerful mobile marketing solution that brings together user data from online and offline channels on one centralized platform. Every day, thousands of brands use CleverTap's machine learning models to create differentiated customer engagement strategies that help marketers drive omnichannel growth. Build valuable customer relationships using actionable, real-time insights that help create amazing customer experiences.

Over 8,000 global apps and websites, including Vodafone, Domino's Pizza, DC Comics, Go-Jek, Cleartrip, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus trust CleverTap to create experiences that drive higher user lifetime value. To see how businesses of all sizes are building more meaningful customer relationships, visit our customers page .

CleverTap operates out of San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Accel and Sequoia. To learn more, visit clevertap.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter .

Press Contact

Ketan Pandit

PR for CleverTap

ketan@clevertap.com