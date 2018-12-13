Ethfinex and Rigoblock Launch Decentralized Asset Management Network within Trustless Trading Portal

LUGANO, Switzerland, Dec 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ethfinex , a hybrid trading platform based on Ethereum technology, today announces the complete integration of Rigoblock asset management tools. The industry-first partnership enables all Ethfinex customers to deploy, manage and trade decentralized token pools in a reinvention of the traditional asset trading model.

The Rigoblock asset management tools are now available on Ethfinex Trustless - a high-liquidity trading portal built on Ethereum, developed by the Ethfinex team. Ethfinex Trustless adopts an innovative approach to decentralized exchange by combining an off-chain order book with on-chain settlement to ensure a secure and transparent trading experience.

Rigoblock is a blockchain protocol that makes it possible for anyone to set up and run a decentralized token pool. Offering modular and abstract software, Rigoblock enables any developer to personalise the blockchain protocol and build their own applications. Coupled with their proof-of-performance algorithm which rewards operators based on the assets and performance of the pools they are running, Rigoblock turns the traditional model of asset management on its head, eliminating management fees and performance fees from the funds, and providing transparency and an equality in participation.

"We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with RigoBlock to deliver a seamless asset management experience on Ethereum. With a shared ethos to provide a democratized and decentralized trading environment for the community, we are certain that this collaboration will pave the road for fantastic developments to take place within the realm of decentralized finance." commented Will Harborne, Director of Operations at Ethfinex.

"We are excited to reveal the integration of two open protocols working seamlessly together to bring value to this space. We are confident that RigoBlock and Ethfinex collectively will pave the way forevermore innovative applications being built, and thereby a new wave of financial revolution." commented Gabriele Rigo, CEO and founder of Rigoblock.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock is a blockchain protocol for decentralized asset management. A complete solution to develop applications for asset management, the RigoBlock protocol offers new types of incentives for managers and investors by aligning their interests through the Proof-of-Performance algorithm by eliminating management fees and performance fees from the funds. RigoBlock graduated from the Blockchain Business Solution accelerator program by H-Farm in cooperation with Deutsche Bank. RigoBlock is a member of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance and Cryptovalley Association. www.rigoblock.com

About Ethfinex

Ethfinex is building a hybrid trading and discussion platform for Ethereum tokens. Ethfinex provides users with the option of trading on a centralized or decentralized version of the platform. Market makers on Ethfinex are incentivized to use the platform through the Nectar tokens, rewarding traders with a stake in the platform. The overarching goal of Ethfinex is to deliver a sophisticated trading experience whilst democratizing the governance decisions surrounding a cryptocurrency exchange. www.ethfinex.com