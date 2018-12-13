The New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment has given the green light to a massive solar farm coupled with a utility-scale energy storage facility. The Australian project proposed by Edify Energy is valued at AU$407 million.From pv magazine Australia The hotspot of Australia's utility-scale solar activity, New South Wales (NSW), is in line for another massive solar farm 10km south of Darlington Point, near Griffith. The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has given its approval for the 275 MW solar farm and 100 MWh energy storage facility, noting that there were no submissions ...

