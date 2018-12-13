Wood Mackenzie and SEIA's latest Solar Market Insight report shows a big fall in utility-scale project completions from July through the end of September, but the promise of a massive fourth quarter.From pv magazine USA Despite the best efforts of developers and contractors to secure modules before the Section 201 tariffs hit, Q3 appears to be the quarter where the inevitable impacts of the 30% tariff came home, as documented in Wood Mackenzie and Solar Energy Industries Association's (SEIA) U.S. Solar Market Insight report. The capacity of solar installed during this quarter fell 15% year-over-year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...