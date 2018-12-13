Western Union (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, announces an alliance with TerraPay to enable mobile wallet and bank account payout. The alliance further expands upon Western Union's account payout network for sending remittances directly into customers' mobile wallets across Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

TerraPay's low value payments network connects financial instruments internationally. The company's interoperability engine enables customers to send and receive transactions across diverse payment instruments and platforms enabling mobile wallets in international, regional and domestic markets.

"Joining with TerraPay is a great opportunity to further diversify and expand our payment options across the globe, delivering remittances into mobile wallets," said Sobia Rahman, global head of account payout network for Western Union. "Extending our network to TerraPay's users will provide a convenient and automated channel that customers are looking for."

"We are excited about this new alliance with Western Union. Uniting our strengths will play a pivotal role in expanding TerraPay's network into new markets and help migrant workers send money home to a mobile wallet or bank account, through a reliable and convenient service," said Ambar Sur, founder and CEO of TerraPay.

The Western Union global account payout network connects to local banks, national payment settlement switches, third-party payment processors, mobile wallets, prepaid and other card connections.

About Western Union's Cross-Border Platform

Western Union's cross-border, cross-currency money movement platform including a robust digital footprint, settlement, treasury and compliance infrastructure, a vast global retail network of over half a million locations, and the ability to send money to billions of accounts and mobile wallets sets the standard for international money movement. With operations in more than 200 countries and territories, Western Union's platform processed an average of 32 transactions every second and moved $300 billion in principal across 130 currencies in 2017.

Connecting the digital and physical worlds of money, Western Union's technology stack, APIs, foreign exchange and settlement engine, agent network, anti-money laundering and fraud detection capabilities make it one of the largest digital and physical money movers for consumers around the globe. The company offers digital transactions in more than 50 countries and territories. Approximately 70% of Western Union's digital transactions globally now originate on mobile devices.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of September 30, 2018, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2017, is available in more than 50 countries and territories to move money around the world. In 2017, we moved over $300 billion in principal in nearly 130 currencies and processed 32 transactions every second across all our services. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About TerraPay

TerraPay is the world's first mobile payments switch- a B2B transaction processing, clearing and settlement service for mobile wallets. Our best-in-class technology serves as the interoperability engine that enables our partners' customers to send and receive real-time transactions across diverse payment instruments, platforms and regions.

We believe in the power of the mobile to transform financial inclusion, and are building the digital payment rails to fulfil our vision of being able to send money to any mobile.

TerraPay is a B2B company incubated by Mahindra Comviva, a global leader in delivering mobile financial solutions, itself part of the USD 18 billion Mahindra Group. TerraPay is registered and regulated in several jurisdictions. In the UK, it is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

