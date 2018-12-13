SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest SWOT analysis study for a manufacturing company. The client is a leading office supply store situated in North America. The company generates an annual revenue of over $30 billion. With variances to global trade deals, fluctuating prices, and changing consumer preferences, the client wanted to employ a SWOT analysis engagement to develop new sustainability plans to address social, economic, and environmental issues. Furthermore, the client wanted to gauge and analyze their key strengths in a bid to support their sustainability agenda.

A SWOT analysis is a powerful framework for leveraging an organization's strengths, enhancing weaknesses, reducing threats, and obtaining the greatest possible advantage of market opportunities. By focusing on the key factors influencing your business, a SWOT analysis helps you to realize where your business has a competitive advantage and what issues you should be addressing.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "SWOT analysis forms an integral part of an organization's strategic planning process as it offers an overview of the company's current and future business scope."

The SWOT analysis offered by the SpendEdge's experts helped the client to identify their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities in the marketplace. This helped them to obtain clear insights about market opportunities and ease their resource allocation process. The SWOT analysis engagement subsequently helped the office supply store to deter threats and capitalize on new opportunities. Moreover, with the aid of SpendEdge's SWOT analysis engagement, the client was able to assess the external competitive environment; thereby, revealing potential opportunities that they could capitalize on.

SpendEdge's SWOT analysis strategies helped the client to:

Deter threats and improve their overall procurement process

Devise a robust negotiation tool to achieve business goals

The SWOT analysis strategies also offered predictive insights on:

Addressing weaknesses and capitalizing on new opportunities

Enhancing compliance and making necessary changes to the business policies

