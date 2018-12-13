Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Outcome of AGM

Dana Group International Investments Limited

("DANA" or the "Company")

Outcome of AGM



DANA, the Dubai-based real property investment company, at 11.00 a. m. GST today held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in respect of the financial year ended 30th June 2018 in accordance with the meeting notice dated 27th November 2018 to holders of class A voting shares in the capital of the Company and depository interests in the same.

Mr. Mohammad Firas Baba chaired the AGM; Mr. Mustafa Saifuddin and Mr. Khalid Moh'd Owaidat attended in their capacities as directors of DANA. Apologies had been notified to those present from Mr. Muin El Saleh, who retired from the Board at the AGM and did not offer himself for re-election, and from Mr. Ahmad Altamimi.

The three resolutions before shareholders at the AGM, namely to receive and adopt the Report and Accounts in respect of the year from 1st July 2017 to 30th June 2018, to re-appoint Parker Randall Haris & Associates Auditing in Dubai as DANA's auditors and to elect Mr. Khalid Moh'd Ahmad Owaidat a director of the Company, were passed without opposition.

Upon the completion of the formal business, the Chairman declared the AGM closed and invited shareholders to approach his colleagues and him immediately afterwards, with any questions they might have on the Report and Accounts today laid before members and adopted; or of a more general nature on the Company and its business.