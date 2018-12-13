Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2018) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in renewable energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is pleased to announce it has recently achieved several significant project milestones in each of its three key markets.

In just the last two months, UGE achieved substantial completion on two rooftop commercial sites in Massachusetts that are part of a three-site portfolio; meanwhile, in Minnesota UGE achieved substantial completion on the fourth of four sites in that portfolio, as well.

In Canada, substantial completion has been achieved on the first two sites in Peterborough, while the next two are expected to reach that milestone next week, followed by four more in the following weeks.

Lastly, in the Philippines, substantial completion was achieved for Robin Toys' large commercial rooftop system last month, and, just this week, final completion was achieved for UGE's largest ever Philippines project, a 1.4MW system for Nature's Spring in Bulacan. The Nature's Spring project is pictured herein.

"Congratulations to our deployment teams for their hard work and achievements across all of our portfolios," stated Ed Steins, UGE's COO. "When 2018 is complete we will have installed our largest-ever annual volume of solar projects, taking our cumulative total over 380MW, something we can all be very proud of."

Going forward, UGE is focused on completing the remainder of its 15-site Peterborough portfolio during the first quarter of 2019, while ramping up deployment of new projects in the US and the Philippines.

About UGE International Ltd.

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through its low-cost solar energy solutions. UGE helps commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost, thus generating long-term economic and environmental returns. With over 375 MW of global experience and over 630 projects completed, UGE works daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

UGE's 1.4MW solar system for Nature's Spring in Bulacan



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

