Braun FaceSpa Pro Available on Braun's Christmas Gift Wish List

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Braun FaceSpa Pro has been featured on Braun's Christmas gift wish list. Braun has highlighted this product as a Christmas gift, because it provides a powerful all-in-one beauty tool, designed to increase efficacy and absorption in skincare. Developed with the needs of busy women in mind, especially during the festive party season, it leaves skin clear, smooth and glowing - the perfect base for any beauty look.

Braun have developed the FaceSpa Pro, based on studies showing that over 50% of women prefer not to visit beauty salons for treatments, especially during the winter months. Braun cites a study by Dermalex that revealed that women spend more than £8,000 on skincare products over their lifetime in order to improve the appearance of their skin, with 41% of them refraining from being photographed and conscious about spots.

Braun have found that trends in skincare have seen an influx of influence from Korean and Japanese rituals, which see multi-step regimes and an increased focus on the efficacy of individual ingredients. As a result, women are looking for more intelligent skincare, which promises results. As a world first facial epilation cleansing and skin vitalising system, Braun's device promises visibly smoother skin after three treatments.

FaceSpa Pro Features & Benefits

New Skin Vitalising Pad

- Massages and gently peels for younger-looking skin; after three treatments, skin is visibly smoother.

- Micro-vibrations of the silicone tips stimulate blood circulation to enhance skin's natural glow

Precision Epilation

- Removes hair four times shorter than wax with 10,000 plucking motions per minute, for more thorough and much faster hair removal than tweezers

Normal Cleansing Brush

- 8mm bristles cleanse skin six times more effectively than manual cleansing

- 100% waterproof

Also Available by Braun

Extra Sensitive Cleansing Brush

- Dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin. It features long, soft, dense bristles with rounded ends for extra gentle treatment

Exfoliation Brush

- Two bristle lengths work together to thoroughly exfoliate the skin for more refined skin after two treatments

Beauty Sponge

- Can be used to apply makeup or skincare products for an even and flawless finish

Dr Anita Sturnham, Skin Expert and Brand Ambassador for Braun states: "The Braun FaceSpa Pro is an ideal addition to any skincare regime, especially during the winter months as bitterly cold temperatures can take a heavy toll on your skin. As well as thoroughly cleansing your skin, you should aim for a few minutes of massage in the evening. This helps relax skin, stimulates cell metabolism and circulation leaving skin looking fresh and rejuvenated. The tapping motion of the MicroVibration Toning Head will increase lymph flow for reduced puffiness and more toned, glowing and radiant skin. Using it with your serum or moisturiser will help the skin absorb the product more effectively and reduce waste."

Braun FaceSpa Pro is available in Boots - RRP: £129.99

About Procter & Gamble UK and Ireland

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Fairy, Febreze, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene and SK-II. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.co.uk for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands in the UK and Ireland.