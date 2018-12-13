Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 12-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.68p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.79p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.05p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.16p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---