The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development yesterday unveiled its new energy sector strategy, which aims to ramp up renewables investment, while moving away from coal and oil. Gas will still remain a focus, however. It has also announced this week, plans for a €250 million green bond framework, through which it hopes to double the issuance of green/sustainability bonds in its active regions; and mobilize €1 billion in private sector investment over the next three years.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) yesterday unveiled its new five year energy sector strategy, ...

