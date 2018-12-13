DoubleVerify Launches Brand Safety and Suitability Verification Across YouTube, Extending Quality Coverage for Global Brands

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018("DV"), the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software and analytics, today announced an expanded partnership with YouTube to deliver brand safety and suitability measurement for campaigns run on the platform. The partnership drives greater campaign transparency and unlocks potential performance for advertisers wishing to avoid unsuitable content or categories of lesser relevance to the brand.



"We are excited to enter a new phase of partnership with YouTube," said Wayne Gattinella, CEO of DoubleVerify. "Today, brand suitability is a core advertiser expectation - across all media types and buying platforms. With our expanded partnership, DoubleVerify is ensuring brand suitability on the world's leading online video platform."

YouTube advertisers will now benefit from DV's best-in-class Brand Safety and Suitability coverage, providing a consistent, third-party verification methodology aligned with their broader media measurement efforts. Advertisers will receive detailed insights into the appropriateness of the media on which their video campaigns are running, creating a continuous feedback loop that improves campaign targeting.

Specifically, Brand Safety and Suitability controls give advertisers access to DV monitoring against 11 categories that can severely challenge brand safety, such as violence, hate speech and pornography.

Also, advertisers can opt into 10 additional Brand Targeting categories, such as pets, automotive and travel - based on relevance to the brand.

"We are giving advertisers comprehensive intelligence and actionable insights to help them avoid off-brand media," added Gattinella. "Whether content is damaging to brand equity or simply irrelevant, we are helping advertisers maximize campaign success on YouTube."

DoubleVerify's best-in-class content classification system extends across devices - mobile, desktop and CTV - and 20 different languages. Brand Safety and Suitability controls are available via DoubleVerify's flagship service and performance platform, DV Pinnacle - for YouTube Auction and YouTube Reserve inventory, including TrueView, Bumper Ads and Google Preferred.

In October 2016, DoubleVerify and YouTube partnered for viewability and fraud measurement across the platform. The addition of brand safety and suitability lets DV measure delivery of the DV Authentic Impression - a proprietary, MRC-accredited metric of media quality and effectiveness - on YouTube. To be counted as Authentic, an impression must be fully viewed, by a real person, in a brand-suitable environment.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at doubleverify.com.

