Riot Blockchain, Inc.: Riot Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement

CASTLE ROCK, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2018 / Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (the "Company") announces that it has submitted an amended registration statement Form S-3 ("Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") related to a potential offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for a potential offering have not yet been determined and the Company may elect to use a portion or none of the proposed offering price if and when it considers its capital raising alternatives.

The Registration Statement relating to the securities has been filed with and will be reviewed by the SEC. The securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the effective date of the Registration Statement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The Registration Statement can be accessed through the SEC's EDGAR database and at RiotBlockchain.com.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. Its primary operations consist of cryptocurrency mining, targeted development of exchange and mining pool platforms, along with other investments within the sector. For more information, visit:

http://www.RiotBlockchain.com/

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 17, 2018, as amended on Form 10-K/A on April 30, 2018 and June 29, 2018, and in periodic and current reports we file with the SEC. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Safe Harbor" below.

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic and current filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media Contact:

PR@RiotBlockchain.com

Investor Contact:

IR@RiotBlockchain.com

SOURCE: Riot Blockchain, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530440/Riot-Blockchain-Announces-Filing-of-Registration-Statement